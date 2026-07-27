Thai parents seek help, says daughter unknowingly traffics crystal meth to Japan

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 27, 2026, 11:39 AM
2 minutes read
Thai parents seek help, says daughter unknowingly traffics crystal meth to Japan | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

The parents of a Thai woman arrested with crystal meth in Japan are seeking government assistance, claiming their daughter was unknowingly recruited by a drug trafficking network.

The case came to light after 53 year old Thanasak and 45 year old Kanyawee spoke to several Thai media outlets yesterday, July 26, appealing for help for their 28 year old daughter, Juthathip.

According to the family, Juthathip was arrested at Fukuoka Airport on July 12 after Japanese authorities found crystal methamphetamine in her luggage. The 12 kilogrammes of meth were reportedly hidden in coffee and tea packages. They were informed of her arrest through a letter received on July 22.

Kanyawee said she believed her daughter had been deceived into transporting the drugs and subsequently reported the matter to Bang Bua Thong Police Station.

Thai woman arrested with drug in Japan
Photo via MGR Online

The mother added that she has been unable to contact either her daughter or Japanese authorities since the arrest and is concerned about her welfare. She urged Thai authorities to assist with the case.

Juthathip’s boyfriend, 28 year old Sarawut, told reporters that he and Juthathip operated a courier service, charging 300 baht per kilogramme to transport goods for customers travelling overseas. Juthathip managed customer enquiries through a LINE group called Thienthien Shop.

He said a LINE user identified as “Ing Ing” contacted Juthathip on July 10 and asked her to carry 12 kilogrammes of goods from Thailand to Japan. Sarawut said the same customer had previously used the service in May without any reported problems, leading Juthathip to accept another delivery.

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parents seek help after daughter carries drug to Japan
Juthathip’s parents | Photo via Matichon

Sarawut said the customer transferred 3,500 baht to Juthathip using a bank account registered under the name Ho Thi Mai.

He added that a tightly sealed brown cardboard box was later delivered to Juthathip’s home. Sarawut said he did not know whether his girlfriend had inspected the contents before travelling. He, Juthathip and another companion travelled to Japan on July 12 carrying nine parcels.

According to Sarawut, all three were detained for questioning by Japanese immigration authorities after arriving at Fukuoka Airport. Sarawut said he and the other traveller were questioned from 8am until 7pm before being released, while Juthathip remained in custody.

Thai parents seek help, says daughter unknowingly traffics crystal meth to Japan | News by Thaiger
Juthathip’s mother | Photo via MGR Online

He said officials did not explain why she was being detained, telling him only that the investigation was continuing. He later learned from her family that she had been arrested on drug-related allegations.

Sarawut also claimed that all customers collected their parcels at the airport except for Ing Ing. He said he later found that the customer had blocked Juthathip’s contact details. Sarawut believes the person may be a Vietnamese national, although authorities have not confirmed the claim.

Kanyawee said she has provided CCTV footage from the family’s home to Thai police in the hope that investigators can identify the person who delivered the parcel and determine who was behind the shipment.

The investigation in both Thailand and Japan remains ongoing.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 27, 2026, 11:39 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.