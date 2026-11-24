A 48 year old Thai woman was detained in Tallinn, Estonia, on suspicion of forcing employees at three massage parlours to provide sexual services.

Police arrested the woman in early November, Margo Kivila, head of the organised crime group at the Northern Prefecture of Estonia’s Police and Border Guard Board, said.

Kivila said evidence gathered so far gave investigators grounds to believe the woman had organised sexual services at all three massage parlours.

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Police allege that she placed the masseuses under severe financial pressure, leaving them with little choice but to sell sex to support themselves.

Investigators also alleged that cameras had been installed in the workers’ rooms and resting areas so the suspect could monitor and control them, including during their personal time.

Police believe the woman may not have acted alone and are investigating whether other people were involved in the alleged operation.

Support staff from Estonia’s Social Insurance Board are assisting the alleged victims who worked at the three massage parlours.

The suspect’s identity has not been released publicly. The allegations have not been tested in court, and no statement has been issued by the woman or anyone representing her.

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The case follows other investigations involving prostitution operations and Thai nationals overseas. In December last year, Taiwanese police arrested a man accused of running a prostitution operation involving 16 Thai women.

His Thai girlfriend reportedly helped translate and recruit women for the operation and was later deported following the raid.

In a separate case in July, Thai and Japanese suspects were arrested over the alleged illegal operation of a prostitution business at a massage parlour in Tokyo.

Another case reported in Tokyo involved a 12 year old Thai girl who was rescued after allegedly being abandoned by her mother at a massage parlour and forced into prostitution.

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