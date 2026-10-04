Thai woman and German tourist die after Thong Lor crash

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 4, 2026, 10:00 AM
1 minute read
Thai woman and German tourist die after Thong Lor crash
Photo courtesy of MGR Online

Two women, a Thai and a German tourist, died after a drink driving crash in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area on Saturday 3 October 2026. The driver recorded 145 mg% on a breath test, and police have charged him with causing death while driving under the influence.

Thong Lor Police Station received a report at 3.12am of a car hitting pedestrians at the entrance of Thong Lor Soi 3, Khlong Tan Nuea subdistrict, Watthana district. Two women were seriously injured.

Rescue workers gave first aid at the scene and took both women to hospital. They were later identified as 23 year old Thitima and 22 year old Michelle, a German national.

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Police found the driver at the scene. The 28 year old man, named as Krit (surname withheld), had been driving a grey MG HS PHEV. Officers noticed he appeared intoxicated and took him to the station while they inspected the scene and prepared a map for the case file.

A breath test showed an alcohol level of 145 mg%. The legal limit in Thailand is 50 mg%.

Hospitals later confirmed both women had died. Thitima died at Sukhumvit Hospital and Michelle at Samitivej Hospital.

Investigators charged Krit with driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances, causing the death of others. Police are gathering evidence and will continue the case through the legal process.

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Thai woman and German tourist die after Thong Lor crash | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of MGR Online

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 4, 2026, 10:00 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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