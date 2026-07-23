Thai woman exposes husband’s secret to mistress, sends her HIV medicine

A Thai wife is consulting a lawyer about taking legal action against her dishonest husband after delivering HIV medicine to his mistress, revealing his health secret.

The adultery lawsuit came to public attention after lawyer Anusorn “Phat” Asurapong shared details of the case on his Facebook page on July 20.

In the post, the lawyer published a photograph of medication used to treat HIV and wrote that his client had sent the medicine to her husband’s mistress rather than immediately pursuing the matter through the courts.

According to the lawyer, the wife said she confronted her husband about whether he had used condoms during the relationship. He reportedly told her that the other woman did not want him to use one.

The lawyer further alleged that the wife believed her husband had concealed important information about his health from the other woman. These allegations have not been independently verified or tested in court.

According to Anusorn, the alleged mistress is 20 years old. He said it was unclear whether she was aware of the information the wife claimed to have disclosed. The lawyer also said his client plans to formally register her divorce on August 4.

None of the people involved has been publicly identified, with their identities withheld to protect their privacy.

The Facebook posts attracted significant attention across Thai social media. While some users questioned whether the account was genuine, others said they believed the lawyer would not risk his professional reputation by fabricating the story.

Some social media users also criticised Anusorn, accusing him of making light of people living with HIV.

The lawyer rejected those claims, saying his criticism was directed at dishonesty in relationships rather than at people living with the virus. He intended the case to serve as a warning about the potential consequences of adultery.

Under Thai law, intentionally transmitting an infectious disease to another person may constitute an offence resulting in physical or mental harm, as stated in Section 295 of the Criminal Law.

Penalties may vary depending on the circumstances and outcome of the case, including where serious injury or death occurs.