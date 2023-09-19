Thai Twitter tale: Woman reports soapy shower surprise as friend’s explict video resurfaces

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเวิร์คพอยท์ 23

A Thai woman filed a complaint with the police after finding an explicit video of herself showering shared on Twitter by a close friend three years ago in 2020.

The victim, 23 year old Joy, told Channel 3 that her friend found an explicit video of a woman who looked like her on Twitter. The concerned friend shared the explicit video with Joy to check, and Joy found that the naked woman in the footage was herself.

Joy said she then checked the Twitter account that posted the video and noticed that there was a phone number in the bio. She decided to search for the number on the LINE application and found that the account belonged to another one of her close friends, 24 year old Chanathip.

Joy explained that she and Chanathip were very close because he was her friend’s boyfriend and lived across the street from her house in the central province of Chachoengsao.

Chanathip no longer lived in her community as he had moved to live with his mother in the central province of Prachin Buri. Joy said she even threw a farewell party for Chanathip when he left.

Joy went on to explain that Chanathip knew she usually showered late at night. Joy said it was easy for Chanathip to film her inside the house because he was familiar with her dog, so the dog did not bark and let him in. Joy also showed her bathroom to the reporter pointing out that Chanathip filmed her from the bathroom’s window.

Joy said her boyfriend made a phone call to Chanathip when he found out about the explicit video. However, Chanathip suddenly hung up the phone when he heard her boyfriend’s voice.

Joy expressed her anger and said she wanted to cut Chanathip’s face so that he would remember that the wound and scar came from his perverted act. She trusted Chanathip and did not expect him to do this to her. She was embarrassed and could not imagine how far the explicit video would go on social media.

Joy added that she had filed a complaint against Chanathip at Bang Kla Police Station and hoped that officers would arrest him as soon as possible.

