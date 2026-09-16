Chinese driver remains free 7 months after death of Thai-Swedish boy

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 16, 2026, 6:00 PM
1 minute read
Chinese driver remains free 7 months after death of Thai-Swedish boy | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ TalknewsOnline

A Thai-Swedish couple is seeking further action after a Chinese driver, who killed their teenage son, remains unarrested seven months after the incident.

The 41 year old Thai mother, Vipawee, and her Swedish husband visited Chon Buri Provincial Police Office today, September 16, to follow up on the investigation. Thai social media influencer and volunteer Thamanan “King” Taegtim accompanied the couple and pledged to help them pursue the case.

Vipawee said the crash happened on February 20 on Phatthanakan Road in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province.

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Her son, Tommy, was riding a black Honda PCX motorcycle when he was hit by a pickup truck driven by a Chinese national identified as Wang.

Thai-Swedish boy killed in Chon Buri car crash
Photo via The Pattaya News

According to Vipawee, the Chinese driver was reversing the pickup truck out of a car park of a restaurant on a roadside when the vehicle sideswiped Tommy’s motorcycle. Tommy suffered serious injuries and later died in hospital.

Vipawee said she and her husband reported the case to Nong Prue Police Station and that an arrest warrant had already been issued for Wang. However, no arrest had been made during the seven months following the crash.

The mother said she and her husband had incurred combined expenses of more than 1.2 million baht in connection with the case. She also said they had encountered difficulties with financial procedures because relevant documents did not contain the Chinese driver’s signature.

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Thai-Swedish couple seeks arrest of Chinese suspect
Photo via Facebook/ TalknewsOnline

The couple said they wanted the case to progress and for the Chinese driver to face the legal process. They hoped their visit to the provincial police headquarters would result in progress in the case.

The Pattaya News reported that Vipawee had previously offered a 100,000 baht reward for information leading to the arrest of Wang. She did not raise the reward during her latest visit to the police office.

No public statement had been issued by the police officers overseeing the case at the time of reporting.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 16, 2026, 6:00 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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