Japan ‘concerts scam’ leave Thai artists and venue with financial losses

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 6, 2026, 4:38 PM
1 minute read
Japan ‘concerts scam’ leave Thai artists and venue with financial losses
Photo via Facebook/ ฮาย อาภาพร นครสวรรค์

Thai singer Aphaphorn Nakhonsawan, widely known as Hi Aphaphorn, asked the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) to pursue legal action over a concert scam involving events planned in Osaka, Japan.

The case emerged after a concert booking involving Aphaphorn and her team fell through. She told OCPB officials that the alleged organiser had befriended her at a wedding before inviting her to perform at an event linked to an application launch in Japan.

Aphaphorn said other artists had also been invited to perform, although their names have not been disclosed publicly.

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She initially trusted the organiser because rehearsals were arranged, concert tickets were put on sale, and she had met members of the organising team during preparations.

Thai singer tricked into fake concerts in Japan
Photo via Amarin TV

However, as the event dates approached, no flights had been booked, the agreed deposit had not been paid, and the organising team stopped responding to messages.

Aphaphorn subsequently cancelled her participation and informed fans who had already purchased tickets. She said the failed booking cost her about 2 million baht in lost earnings. Losses across the other artists and victims in the group bring the reported total to more than 3 million baht.

The alleged deception also affected the owner of a restaurant and bar that had been approached to host the concert. The business owner reportedly sold tickets and transferred more than 100,000 baht to the organiser before having to refund customers after the event was cancelled.

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Thai singer Aphaphorn Nakhonsawan
Photo via Amarin TV

Aphaphorn, representing those affected, met Suphamas Isarabhakdi, a minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office who oversees the OCPB, to seek assistance and legal action.

The OCPB said its investigators had found that the person claiming to organise the event had allegedly engaged in similar conduct before and had previously faced prosecution over a similar offence.

In the latest case, officials believe between three and five people may have been involved. Investigators are continuing to gather evidence, and no suspects have been publicly identified.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 6, 2026, 4:38 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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