Thai police warn about rise in deepfake AI related crime

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) has issued a public warning about the potential rise in crime related to advanced deepfake AI technology. This technology, capable of swapping faces and mimicking voices, is feared to be the next tool for scammers in the coming year.

The warning stemmed from the national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol’s concerns, which were communicated to the public by Pol Maj Gen Siriwat Deephor, a deputy spokesman for the RTP, yesterday. The key concern is the misuse of increasingly advanced AI technology, particularly deepfake AI, by criminals looking to deceive unsuspecting victims. Deepfake technology can fabricate videos or voice clips of well-known public figures, making it difficult for viewers to distinguish between what’s real and what’s not.

Pol Maj Gen Siriwat said…

“The same AI technology might sometimes be used to generate fake pornographic video clips to blackmail someone. Using AI to generate fake news intending to stir up public misunderstanding is also an increasingly worrying possibility in 2024.”

To avoid becoming victims of such high-tech scams, the public is advised to exercise caution when encountering online content or information. Pol Gen Torsak urged people not to rush to believe everything they see or hear online and to refrain from executing any financial transactions until the authenticity of the other party can be confirmed.

Follow us on :













Looking back at this year, more than 150,000 police complaints were lodged regarding online crime, particularly concerning buying and selling goods or services. Online investments, however, caused the most substantial financial damage, leading to losses exceeding 16 billion baht. Other prevalent online crimes included fraudulent money transfers, loan application scams, and telephonic threats.

In related news, The Royal Thai Police (RTP) have joined forces with public health agencies, signing a game-changing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to address the escalating issue of individuals with psychological disorders. The initiative aims not only to curb the growing number of attacks but also to ensure those affected receive the vital medical treatment they urgently require.