Police target Kamnan Nok mafia networks linked to extortion

Police have launched a scheme to dismantle the mafia networks, including the Kamnan Nok mafia recently accused of extorting bribes from overloaded trucks in Nakhon Pathom. The plan was announced by General Surachet Hakparn, Thailand’s Deputy Police Commissioner and one of the country’s most recognised law enforcement figures.

The action is in response to a shocking string of murders that led to a high-ranking local government official, commonly known as Kamnan Nok, surrendering himself to the local law enforcement authorities following the murder of a highway patrol officer. Kamnan Nok is under suspicion for allegedly orchestrating the murder of the highway policeman.

The life of a highway policeman was cut short by a gunman, later identified as 45 year old Tananchai ‘Nhong’ Manmak hailing from Ratchaburi province. The gunman, in turn, met his end at the hands of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) Police as he attempted to elude capture by fleeing to Kanchanaburi.

Earlier reports have documented the shootings that authorities believe to be tied to Kamnan Nok’s mafia activities in the Bangkok Metropolitan Region province of Nakhon Pathom. Now an update has been provided by the General himself. Speaking to media outlets, Surachet disclosed that a thorough investigation of the shooting scene has been conducted.

“A significant amount of evidence at the shooting scene was cleared and inspected including CCTV footage. The DNA of everyone at the scene was also collected.”

In the course of the probe, the law enforcement team made a discovery in the residence of a sub-district headman Kamnan Nok, Surachet explained.

“Police found ten guns inside the sub-district headman ‘Kam Nan Nok’’s house. He has a huge network of construction businesses in which overloaded trucks are being used on many main roads in Nakhon Pathom. He knows many highway police and other high-ranking police in the area.”

These findings, according to Surachet, are a significant stride forward in the campaign against mafia operations.

“We are now trying to clean up all so-called mafia networks including those extorting bribes from overloaded trucks in Nakhon Pathom, many connected with Kamnan Nok.”

Despite the mounting evidence, Kamnan Nok continues to refute all charges and any involvement in the planning of the shootings. Further investigations are ongoing.

