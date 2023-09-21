Police officer fatally shot by colleague at Thai ops base

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post.

A terrifying incident unfolded when a police officer from a special operations unit was brutally gunned down by a fellow officer at their operations base in Rangae district, Narathiwat, southern Thailand. The victim was on guard duty when his colleague unleashed a hail of bullets from an M16 rifle, instantly killing him.

National Police Chief Police General Damrongsak Kittiprapas promptly ordered a comprehensive investigation into the event.

Following the alert, a team of police officers, led by the local police chief, Police Colonel Apakorn Wirupak-arak, along with forensic experts, descended upon the base at Ban Lamu in Tambon Tanyong Limo. The preliminary investigation unveiled that 32 years old Police Sergeant Tacharin Kaewkong, after storming into the command building and opening fire at 32 years old Pol. Sgt. Wisit Kaewpi fled the scene, hiding the M16 rifle in a nearby rubber plantation. He later surfaced at a local tea shop.

The sudden gunfire sent the other officers present in the building scurrying for cover, reported Bangkok Post.

Subsequently, Pol. Sgt. Tacharin, after spending some time in the village, made his way to the Ranger Company 4505 operations base. There, he confessed his crime to the rangers, requesting them to facilitate his surrender. The rangers, in turn, promptly reported the incident to the local police station.

The chief investigator, Pol. Maj. Nima Aming, along with a team of police officers, swiftly moved to the Ranger Company 4504 operations base, taking Pol. Sgt. Tacharin into custody and recovered the concealed rifle.

Following his arrest, Pol. Sgt. Tacharin was transferred to the Rangae station for detention.

In response to the shocking incident, Pol. Gen. Damrongsak in Bangkok has directed Pol. Lt. Gen. Nanthadet Yoinual, the Provincial Police Region 9 commissioner, to launch an immediate investigation into the incident.

