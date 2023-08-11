Chaipattana fraud: Thai police nab seven in 1.5 million baht foundation scam

Photo courtesy of Wassayos Ngamkham/Bangkok Post

Ten people suspected of running a sham investment scheme, donning the name of the distinguished Chaipattana Foundation, have been apprehended by the Thai police. The Chaipattana fraud team caused havoc since 2021, deceiving their victims into believing they were investing in non-existent development projects in the Northeast region.

The Chaipattana fraud revelation came from the police’s top boss, the Crime Suppression Division chief, Montree Theskhan, who conveyed the unfolding situation to the press yesterday. According to him, a thorough investigation had led them to the conclusion that ten individuals were integral to the unscrupulous operations. Consequently, the law enforcement officials conducted operations across diverse locations, namely Chaiyaphum, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Kalasin, Chiang Mai, Lampang, and Suphan Buri, where the fraudulent activities had transpired.

Montree elaborated that of the identified suspects, seven had been apprehended and charged with conspiring and committing fraud. The alleged culprits in the Chaipattana fraud are Somchai Namsom, aged 59; Suriyaphan Sattayapitak, 61; Aukkarawat Promkamnoi, 59; Prasan Saengsawang, 65; Niphon Phukongka, 61; Warapon Suwankammun, 58; and Somsak Khanthong, 51, all of whom have denied the allegations levelled against them.

During their enforcement operations, the police seized significant evidence, which included detailed papers of 20 hypothetical projects used to trap their victims, 18 bank passbooks, three ATM cards, and four mobile phones. Their pursuit is still on for the remaining two individuals linked with the racket, named Kittisak Saiprom, who is 58 years old, and Metta Khanthong, aged 53. Intriguingly, an additional suspect, 60 year old Lerdpong Chaiwonglerd, is currently serving a sentence for another unrelated criminal offence reported Bangkok Post.

The ignition of investigations into the Chaipattana fraud was sparked off by the Chaipattana Foundation themselves in 2021 when they noticed something was amiss. Montree explained that more than 20 unsuspecting victims had been swindled out of a combined sum of 1.5 million baht or around US$45,200. The duped victims were under the assumption that their funds were being invested into about 90 non-existent projects for water retention in the Northeast, popularly known as ‘kaem ling’ or ‘monkey cheeks.’

He further added that the culprits had successfully portrayed themselves as representatives from a reputed construction firm contracted by the Chaipattana Foundation.