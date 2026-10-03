Thai police help two Japanese men escape scam gang

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 3, 2026, 10:00 AM
2 minutes read
Thai police help two Japanese men escape scam gang
Photo courtesy of Matichon

Police announced yesterday, October 2, that two Japanese men are safe in Thailand after being lured by a fake job advert, smuggled across the western border and forced to work for a call centre scam gang. Both have been recognised as human trafficking victims.

Deputy National Police Chief Pol Gen Thatchai Pitaneelaboot made the announcement alongside Provincial Police Region 2 and Kanchanaburi Provincial Police.

The rescue followed a request from Japanese officials through the SHIELD system, and they also contacted Thatchai directly. He ordered immediate coordination, in line with the policy of National Police Chief Pol Gen Samran Nuanma.

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Thatchai said the men saw a job advert on social media promising high pay for a few days of work in Thailand. The recruiter contacted them through a messaging app and offered to pay for their flights and accommodation.

When the pair asked to cancel the trip, they were threatened with death and told not to tell their families or anyone else. They then travelled to Thailand as tourists.

After they arrived, the men were taken from their accommodation to the western border. They changed vehicles several times to avoid checks, then were smuggled across to a compound guarded by armed men.

There they were forced to call older people in Japan hundreds of times a day, posing as government officials, police officers and prosecutors.

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The men received no pay and had their phones taken. They were threatened with being sent to another country and told they must pay a ransom to go home.

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They eventually managed to contact their families and Japanese government agencies, who asked Thai police for help.

The victims told police the compound is believed to hold about 2,000 to 3,000 scam workers, mostly Chinese, along with Westerners and other foreigners. The gangs target people in several countries, including the US, China and Japan.

After their return, both men went through a screening process that confirmed they were trafficking victims. They are now protected under Thai law.

Thatchai warned foreigners to be wary of job adverts offering unusually high pay, particularly when the recruiter covers travel and accommodation but tells them to enter Thailand as a tourist or visa-exempt visitor. He said this can be a trafficking ploy, and urged people to check entry and work permit rules before starting any job.

Anyone with doubts about travel or a job offer can ask immigration officers or tourist police at airports. For urgent help, call the Tourist Police hotline on 1155, available 24 hours.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: October 3, 2026, 10:00 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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