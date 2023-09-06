Thai Police bust call centre gang linked to triple-murder case

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Yesterday, Thailand’s national police force made significant progress in cracking down on an infamous call centre gang, implicated in a shocking triple-murder case that sent shockwaves through the community of Pak Nam. The call centre gang is accused of defrauding a Thai man, leading him to murder his family and himself. 22 warrants have been issued, with ten arrests made so far.

The case originated from the tragic event on August 28, when a man named Sanit in a fit of insanity used a knife to kill his wife and two children, aged 13 and 11 years old, before attempting to kill himself. The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of the Bang Kaeo Police Station in Samut Prakan Province.

The atrocity was sparked by financial stress, stemming from debt incurred from a car purchase guarantee for a neighbour amounting to 800,000 baht. With the Legal Execution Department poised to seize his home, Sanit was also burdened by his wife borrowing money through an application, which resulted in them being defrauded by the call centre gang for over 1.7 million baht. This series of events caused great distress and outcry among the public.

Arrest warrants were issued for the perpetrator, Sanit, who committed the family murder; and Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, Deputy National Police Chief, was ordered to expedite the case. So far, 22 arrest warrants have been issued, resulting in eight arrests, one person coming forward, and another being detained.

The eight individuals arrested include Suchada, arrested on August 29; Watcharapong, arrested on August 30; Chaiya, arrested on August 30; Nattanicha, arrested on August 30; Anirut, arrested on August 31; Jamlong, arrested on September 2; Daniil Aldunenkov, arrested on September 3, and Roman Brik, arrested on September 3.

Long Sothy, also known as Long Sothee, was detained on August 30. Moreover, Peeradon reported himself to the Bang Kaeo Police Station on September 1, due to his bank account being seized.

Deputy National Police Chief Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn has reported that he has coordinated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and travelled to Cambodia to seek cooperation from high-ranking police officers and the National Police Chief of Cambodia in suppressing the Chinese call centre gang, who use Cambodia as a base for defrauding Thai people. Updates on this progress will be reported to the public, reported KhaoSod.

He reassured the public that offenders who defraud people will be prosecuted and punished, especially “mule account” owners involved in the fraud. For example, those who receive money transfers from several offenders or on multiple occasions are considered supporters of public scams or regular fraud. This is a fundamental offence under the Anti-Money Laundering Act B.E. 2542.

If the account owners transfer, accept transfers or change the status of assets related to the offence to hide or cover the source of assets, or to assist others, or act in any way to hide or disguise the true nature of their acquisition, they will be considered as committing a money laundering offence, punishable by criminal law as primary offenders.

Officials can take civil action such as seizing or freezing money or assets related to the law on money laundering.

