Illegal firearms crackdown: Thai police clamps down on illicit trade after alarming surge in gun violence

Police Lieutenant General Jiraphop Phuridej targeted 114 illegal firearms distributors across Thailand in an extensive nationwide crackdown.

The illegal firearms crackdown, involving over 800 officers including a special task force known as “Hanuman” from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), came in the wake of increased online trading of illegal firearms, including modified guns, homemade guns, and blank guns.

The illegal firearms crackdown was carried out in 47 provinces, encompassing 114 targets, with the primary objective of arresting those involved in the sale, use, and illegal possession of these unlawful firearms. Jiraphop stated that all CIB divisions were instructed to mobilise their task forces to eliminate criminal activities, with a strong focus on arresting those selling and carrying illicit firearms.

This illegal firearms crackdown follows an alarming rise in the illegal use of such weapons, including legally obtained guns, to commit violent acts in various areas.

Pol. lt. Gen. Jiraphop further highlighted a recent case where a 14 year old carried out a shooting at a shopping centre, resulting in fatalities and injuries. It was found that a majority of these illegal firearms are being traded online, necessitating urgent action to seize these weapons, reported KhaoSod.

The results of the search operations will be summarised and announced subsequently. The operation is a significant step in curbing the illegal firearms trade, which has caused widespread concern following recent violent incidents involving juveniles.

Following the Siam Paragon shooting, Thailand initiated a crackdown on blank guns to curb the staggering number of firearm crimes and enhance public safety. Read more HERE.

Two months ago, instances of unlicensed firearms prompted the local police department in Pattaya to launch an extensive crackdown operation. Two individuals were taken into custody and apprehended based on illegal ammunition possession. Read more about the story HERE.

