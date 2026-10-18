Thai police bust 30 million baht monk-blessed scratch card scam

Thai police arrested three suspects accused of selling fake blessed scratch cards bearing the image of revered monk Luang Pu Sila, uncovering more than 30 million baht in linked transactions.

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) announced the arrests yesterday, October 17, following raids in Bangkok and the arrest of the alleged operator in Phayao province.

The investigation began after several people complained about a Facebook page called “บัตรขูด หลวงปู่ศิลา 99 V.3”, or “Luang Pu Sila Scratch Cards 99 V.3”, which had nearly 10,000 followers.

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The page sold scratch cards featuring Luang Pu Sila Sirichanto, a respected monk and former abbot of Wat Phra That Muen Hin in Kalasin province.

The cards had opaque foil strips concealing numbers that buyers could reveal by scratching them off. Customers could then use the numbers to play the Thai government lottery, underground lotteries or foreign lotteries.

Sellers allegedly claimed the cards had been personally blessed by Luang Pu Sila. However, the temple confirmed it had neither authorised the commercial use of his image nor conducted any blessing ceremony for the cards.

Investigators traced payments from the Facebook page to a company bank account, finding more than 30 million baht in revenue allegedly generated through scratch card sales over more than three years.

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Police identified the suspected beneficiaries and obtained warrants before searching two properties in the Lat Phrao area of Bangkok.

At the first location, officers arrested two page administrators, identified as 27 year old Wilawan and 20 year old Phanthong.

Police seized 17 categories of evidence, including five mobile phones, five desktop computers, 150 parcel boxes and more than 1,000 Luang Pu Sila scratch cards.

Officers also recovered cardboard printed with the monk’s image, paper designed to resemble banknotes featuring his portrait and numerous other religious products bearing his likeness.

A second search targeted the home of 36 year old Watanyu, identified as the Facebook page’s owner, company director and suspected beneficiary.

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Watanyu was wanted under a warrant issued by Kalasin Provincial Court on October 12. Police subsequently tracked him to a residence in Dok Khamtai district, Phayao province, where he was arrested.

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During questioning, Watanyu partly denied the allegations. He said he previously sold clothes online before establishing a company and expanding into other products.

He claimed that in May 2026, he began purchasing Luang Pu Sila scratch cards through an online shopping platform for 30 to 40 baht each, reselling them on Facebook for 99 baht with promotional offers.

Watanyu also sold scratch cards featuring other sacred figures, with buyers using the numbers to purchase lottery tickets. He claimed he did not know whether the cards had been officially authorised or blessed.

All three suspects face allegations involving habitual public fraud, entering computer data likely to cause harm, conspiracy and involvement in money laundering, and defamation by publication.

Cyber police are continuing to investigate the financial network and identify other people who may have been involved in the operation.

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