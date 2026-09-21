Thai woman says she sold belongings to pay policeman’s debts

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 21, 2026, 3:12 PM
2 minutes read
Thai woman says she sold belongings to pay policeman’s debts | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

A Thai woman accused a police officer in Pathum Thani of asking her to place football bets on his behalf before leaving her to pay more than 600,000 baht in gambling debts.

The woman, identified only as Kaew, approached the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive to seek help, claiming the police officer failed to repay money she had paid to settle his betting losses. She also said the officer’s wife filed a fraud complaint against her.

Kaew presented bank transfer slips and chat logs to the foundation as evidence of her claims during the meeting with the foundation.

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Kaew explained that she met the police officer through an acquaintance in 2023, after which they socialised regularly.

Thai woman accused police of owning her in 600k baht gambling debt
Photo via TNews

During the Euro 2024 tournament, the officer, who knew Kaew frequently bet on football, asked her to place bets on his behalf. She agreed, and the arrangement reportedly continued throughout the football season.

According to Kaew, the officer’s bets ranged from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of baht, with both wins and losses recorded.

She said the officer’s biggest loss was 350,000 baht on one occasion. He was expected to transfer money to Kaew to cover his bets and losses, but she said he failed to pay the full amount.

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When he lost 350,000 baht, the officer allegedly transferred only 100,000 baht to Kaew, leaving her to pay the remaining 250,000 baht to the betting shop herself.

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Pathum Thani police accused of gambling
Photo via Workpoint News

Kaew said the same situation happened repeatedly, eventually forcing her to sell her car and other belongings to cover the officer’s gambling debts, which she said had exceeded 600,000 baht.

The woman said the officer repeatedly postponed repayment and promised to pay her 50,000 baht a month. However, she claimed he never made the promised payments.

Kaew also told the foundation that she ran an informal savings circle, which the officer’s wife joined. When Kaew asked the officer’s wife about the outstanding football betting debt, the woman allegedly told her to take 240,000 baht from her share of the savings circle.

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Kaew said she took the money as instructed, but the officer’s wife later filed a complaint accusing her of fraud.

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Thai police accused of placing football betting
Photo via Workpoint News

Kaew reported the matter to Khlong Luang Police Station. Officers reportedly told her that the debt was a personal matter and advised her to negotiate with the police officer and his wife.

Kaew said she was worried about both the fraud complaint and the remaining gambling debt, which she has been unable to recover, prompting her to seek help from Saimai Survive.

She acknowledged that she could face legal consequences for participating in football betting if she brought the matter into the public domain. However, she said she was prepared to go through the legal process.

Kaew said she wanted the officer to repay the money because she and her family were now facing serious financial difficulties. She also wanted the officer to face legal proceedings over the alleged conduct.

Saimai Survive co-founder Nirun Kae-ngaew said he would follow up on the case with officers at Khlong Luang Police Station to seek justice for Kaew. Nirun also said he would ask police to investigate all people allegedly involved in the football betting network.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 21, 2026, 3:12 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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