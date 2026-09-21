Thai woman says she sold belongings to pay policeman’s debts

A Thai woman accused a police officer in Pathum Thani of asking her to place football bets on his behalf before leaving her to pay more than 600,000 baht in gambling debts.

The woman, identified only as Kaew, approached the non-profit organisation Saimai Survive to seek help, claiming the police officer failed to repay money she had paid to settle his betting losses. She also said the officer’s wife filed a fraud complaint against her.

Kaew presented bank transfer slips and chat logs to the foundation as evidence of her claims during the meeting with the foundation.

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Kaew explained that she met the police officer through an acquaintance in 2023, after which they socialised regularly.

During the Euro 2024 tournament, the officer, who knew Kaew frequently bet on football, asked her to place bets on his behalf. She agreed, and the arrangement reportedly continued throughout the football season.

According to Kaew, the officer’s bets ranged from tens of thousands to hundreds of thousands of baht, with both wins and losses recorded.

She said the officer’s biggest loss was 350,000 baht on one occasion. He was expected to transfer money to Kaew to cover his bets and losses, but she said he failed to pay the full amount.

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When he lost 350,000 baht, the officer allegedly transferred only 100,000 baht to Kaew, leaving her to pay the remaining 250,000 baht to the betting shop herself.

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Kaew said the same situation happened repeatedly, eventually forcing her to sell her car and other belongings to cover the officer’s gambling debts, which she said had exceeded 600,000 baht.

The woman said the officer repeatedly postponed repayment and promised to pay her 50,000 baht a month. However, she claimed he never made the promised payments.

Kaew also told the foundation that she ran an informal savings circle, which the officer’s wife joined. When Kaew asked the officer’s wife about the outstanding football betting debt, the woman allegedly told her to take 240,000 baht from her share of the savings circle.

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Kaew said she took the money as instructed, but the officer’s wife later filed a complaint accusing her of fraud.

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Kaew reported the matter to Khlong Luang Police Station. Officers reportedly told her that the debt was a personal matter and advised her to negotiate with the police officer and his wife.

Kaew said she was worried about both the fraud complaint and the remaining gambling debt, which she has been unable to recover, prompting her to seek help from Saimai Survive.

She acknowledged that she could face legal consequences for participating in football betting if she brought the matter into the public domain. However, she said she was prepared to go through the legal process.

Kaew said she wanted the officer to repay the money because she and her family were now facing serious financial difficulties. She also wanted the officer to face legal proceedings over the alleged conduct.

Saimai Survive co-founder Nirun Kae-ngaew said he would follow up on the case with officers at Khlong Luang Police Station to seek justice for Kaew. Nirun also said he would ask police to investigate all people allegedly involved in the football betting network.

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