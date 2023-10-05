Thai PM vows enhanced security after deadly Siam Paragon shooting

Photo: by kat wilcox, on Pexels.

Two people, both foreign nationals, met their unfortunate end while five others sustained injuries in a shocking shooting incident at the Siam Paragon shopping mall on Tuesday. In response to the tragic event, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin directed various state agencies to enhance security precautions to avert future occurrences.

The 61 year old Srettha took to Twitter to express his directives to establishments such as the Public Health Ministry, the Tourism and Sports Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, and the Royal Thai Police Force. The objective of these directives is to develop effective strategies to prevent such incidents from happening again.

The victims of Tuesday’s deadly shooting included one Chinese and one Myanmar national, with the remaining five injured comprising of Chinese and Lao people.

In the aftermath, police arrested a 14 year old boy who now faces charges including premeditated murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, illegally carrying a weapon, and discharging a weapon in public.

The Thai PM offered his condolences to the families of the victims, reaching out to the Chinese ambassador Han Zhiqiang.

The ambassador expressed gratitude to the Thai officials for their prompt response. The Thai prime minister also assured that the government will bolster public safety measures to ensure the safety of all visitors.

In addition, PM Srettha contacted the Lao ambassador to Thailand to inform him about the incident involving a wounded Lao national. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara was present during the call.

Addressing the situation after presiding over “SCBX NEXT TECH” at Siam Paragon yesterday, the Bangkok-born PM expressed his belief that tourists would understand the situation and assured that the government and private sector would collaborate to regain public confidence.

To enhance public safety, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society is developing an emergency alert system. Furthermore, police restrictions on young people’s access to firearms, which are easily available online, are expected to be intensified.

The Chinese embassy in Bangkok confirmed that upon receiving news of the shooting, they activated an emergency mechanism to keep an eye on the situation and collaborate with Thai authorities.

Deputy Foreign Minister Jakkapong Sangmanee announced at a press conference that a situation command centre would be established to communicate with embassies and ensure tourists receive the necessary assistance.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakitkosol expressed her condolences on behalf of the government. She revealed that one of the deceased was a Chinese national who had arrived in Thailand on September 27 with visa-free entry, while the other was a Myanmar national.

The Central Juvenile and Family Court took custody of the 14 year old suspect yesterday and ordered the Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection to evaluate his mental health. It is noteworthy that his parents did not apply for bail, and the police are investigating whether to charge them under the children’s protection law, reported Bangkok Post.

The incident raised concerns about the safety of Chinese tourists in Thailand, especially since the country had recently approved free visas for Chinese and Kazakh tourists. Consequently, the Thai government must take steps to improve safety at tourist attractions to maintain the confidence of tourists.

