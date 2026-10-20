Thai Olympic champion Somrak Kamsing granted bail of 300,000 baht

Former Olympic boxer Somluck Kamsing has been sentenced to two years in prison for taking a minor from the care of her parents or guardians, but was granted bail of 300,000 baht while preparing to appeal to Thailand’s Supreme Court.

The Region 4 Appeal Court in Khon Kaen delivered its ruling on October 20, overturning Somluck’s attempted rape conviction but upholding a conviction for taking a minor from the care of her parents or guardians. The two-year prison sentence was not suspended.

The case began in December 2023, when a 17 year old girl filed a complaint accusing Somluck of attempting to rape her at a hotel in Khon Kaen. She told investigators that she resisted, escaped from his room and contacted a friend to collect her.

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Somluck later said he had met the girl at an entertainment venue in Khon Kaen on December 9, 2023, before they travelled to his hotel. He admitted hugging and kissing her but denied attempting to rape her. He said he stopped the intimate contact after learning her age.

Prosecutors subsequently charged Somluck with child abduction, indecent acts and attempted rape.

In January 2025, a lower court sentenced him to three years, one month and ten days in prison and ordered him to pay 170,000 baht in compensation to the girl and her family.

Somluck and his lawyer appealed the ruling. The appeal court later set aside the attempted rape conviction and imposed the two-year prison sentence for taking a minor from the care of her parents or guardians. The court also increased the compensation order by a further 80,000 baht, bringing the total to 250,000 baht.

Somluck maintained his innocence following the ruling and said he would take the case to the Supreme Court. He was granted bail of 300,000 baht pending further proceedings.

The former boxer said he was not worried about the case, maintained that he had done nothing wrong and thanked supporters who attended the court proceedings.

Somluck became Thailand’s first Olympic gold medallist after winning the men’s featherweight boxing title at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

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