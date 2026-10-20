Thai Olympic champion Somrak Kamsing granted bail of 300,000 baht

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 20, 2026, 4:48 PM
1 minute read
Thai Olympic champion Somrak Kamsing granted bail of 300,000 baht
Photo via Facebook/ Somluck Kamsing

Former Olympic boxer Somluck Kamsing has been sentenced to two years in prison for taking a minor from the care of her parents or guardians, but was granted bail of 300,000 baht while preparing to appeal to Thailand’s Supreme Court.

The Region 4 Appeal Court in Khon Kaen delivered its ruling on October 20, overturning Somluck’s attempted rape conviction but upholding a conviction for taking a minor from the care of her parents or guardians. The two-year prison sentence was not suspended.

The case began in December 2023, when a 17 year old girl filed a complaint accusing Somluck of attempting to rape her at a hotel in Khon Kaen. She told investigators that she resisted, escaped from his room and contacted a friend to collect her.

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Olympic boxer appears at court over attempted rape accusation involving minor
Photo via ThaiRath

Somluck later said he had met the girl at an entertainment venue in Khon Kaen on December 9, 2023, before they travelled to his hotel. He admitted hugging and kissing her but denied attempting to rape her. He said he stopped the intimate contact after learning her age.

Prosecutors subsequently charged Somluck with child abduction, indecent acts and attempted rape.

In January 2025, a lower court sentenced him to three years, one month and ten days in prison and ordered him to pay 170,000 baht in compensation to the girl and her family.

Somluck Kamsing
Photo via ThaiRath

Somluck and his lawyer appealed the ruling. The appeal court later set aside the attempted rape conviction and imposed the two-year prison sentence for taking a minor from the care of her parents or guardians. The court also increased the compensation order by a further 80,000 baht, bringing the total to 250,000 baht.

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Somluck maintained his innocence following the ruling and said he would take the case to the Supreme Court. He was granted bail of 300,000 baht pending further proceedings.

The former boxer said he was not worried about the case, maintained that he had done nothing wrong and thanked supporters who attended the court proceedings.

Somluck became Thailand’s first Olympic gold medallist after winning the men’s featherweight boxing title at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 20, 2026, 4:48 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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