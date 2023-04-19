Thai net idol and air force student found dead in Bangkok condo

The bodies of a Thai net idol known as “Gie” and a Thai air force student were found inside a condo room in Bangkok, Thailand, this afternoon. Both were shot in the head, according to the police.

Lt. Gen. Thiti Saeng said that a friend of the deceased called officers from Makkasan Police Station to Gie’s condo room at the Asoke – Petchaburi intersection in Bangkok this afternoon, reports Sorayuth Suthassanachinda.

Police found the body of Supitcha “Gie” Pridacharoen lying on the ground. She died from a single gunshot wound to the head, police said.

Nearby, police found the body of a Royal Thai Air Force trainee, who is reportedly the son of a high-ranking Thai military officer. He was also shot once in the head.

Inside the room, police found two bullet casings and a firearm which they confiscated as evidence.

Police said they are in the process of examining CCTV footage to determine whether a third party was involved in the shooting. Police estimate the shooting happened at least 24 hours prior to discovering the bodies.

The relationship between Gie and the unnamed air force student is not clear at this stage, police say.

Police said the shooting happened inside Gie’s bedroom, which is rather small and shut off by a wall divider which may be the reason that no one in the building reported hearing gunfire, said police.

Both bodies will be taken to the Forensic Institute at the Police Hospital.

Gie’s manager posted a message on Gie’s Facebook page to her 194,000 followers…

“Gie has passed away. Further details to be announced. Thank you to everyone that has always followed Gie. Gie was loved very much. I’d like to thank you on her behalf.”

Thousands of Gie’s fans posted their condolences on Gie’s Facebook and Instagram pages…

“I am so sorry. Gie was a very cute and kind person.”

“I am so shocked.”

“You are an angel in heaven now.”

“Rest in Peace. Why did it have to be you?”