Taiwan job scam: Thai nationals trapped, seek assistance

Three Thai individuals found themselves stranded on a mountain in Taiwan after being lured there with the promise of work. Fleeing at the airport, they discovered that their tickets back to Thailand were fake. The trio now seek assistance from the Thai embassy as they fear being apprehended by local law enforcement. The Taiwan job scam incident was reported today by the Facebook page Saimai Must Survive.

The deceived individuals reached out to the Saimai Survival page, pleading, “Help us, we were tricked into coming to Taiwan for work. Upon arrival, there was no work, and we were abandoned on a mountain without food or water. The people who brought us told us to wait for work. Now, our money is almost gone.”

They managed to escape their predicament and made their way to an airport, only to find that the return tickets to Thailand they had been provided with were counterfeit. They are now unable to return home and fear imminent arrest. The desperate plea ended with, “Help us, three of us, our money is almost gone.”

They appealed to the Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Director-General of the Consular Affairs Department, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to help Thai citizens who have been deceived in this Taiwan job scam. They confirmed their current location to be at the airport, reported KhaoSod.

