Khon Kaen taxi driver survives stabbing, robbery by passenger

A female app-based taxi driver recounted how she survived a robbery in Khon Kaen after a passenger stabbed her and stole cash during a journey on June 1.

The victim shared details of the incident on social media to warn other drivers, particularly women, about potential safety risks. The taxi driver suffered a stab wound to her chest and lost teeth during the attack.

According to the driver, the accused, later reported to be 19 years old, booked a ride from the Ban Ped area to accommodation behind Khon Kaen University.

She said that upon reaching the destination, the passenger claimed he could not transfer payment because his mobile banking application was not working. He then reportedly said he would contact a friend to pay the fare on his behalf.

The driver said the passenger appeared to make several phone calls before claiming he could no longer reach anyone. He then asked to be taken back to the original pickup point, saying he would obtain money there and pay an additional fare for the inconvenience.

After returning to the pickup location, the situation escalated. The driver alleged that the passenger suddenly stabbed her in the chest and demanded money.

CCTV footage reviewed by local media reportedly captured the driver calling for help and repeatedly sounding her horn during the incident.

The victim said she was carrying very little cash and told the accused she only had about 90 baht in coins intended as change for customers. She said he took the money before leaving the scene.

In footage reported by local media, a man believed to be the suspect could be heard apologising and saying, “I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to do this. I just want money.”

Despite her injuries, the driver said she managed to drive herself to Ban Ped Police Station. Officers then contacted emergency medical services and informed her boyfriend before she was taken to hospital for treatment.

Channel 8 reported that police later arrested the accused, although authorities have not publicly released his identity.

The victim told Channel 3 that she has not yet pursued a civil claim but wants compensation for her losses. She said replacing each damaged tooth would cost more than 50,000 baht and added that the incident has left her unwilling to continue working as an app-based taxi driver.