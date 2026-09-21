Man killed after confronting young motorcycle riders

A Thai man was shot dead on the roadside in Nakhon Si Thammarat after allegedly confronting a group of young motorcycle riders over noise outside his home on Saturday, September 19. The gunman reportedly turned himself in to police today, September 21.

Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat Police Station received a report from Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital at about 11pm on Saturday concerning the death of 37 year old Thai man, Thotsaphon. The man reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds across his body.

Witnesses said the shooting took place outside Thotsaphon’s house along Na Phru-Benchama Road in Chai Montri subdistrict. Residents said a group of young motorcycle riders regularly gathered on this road and raced along the road at night, disturbing people living nearby.

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On the night of the incident, Thotsaphon reportedly became frustrated with the noise and went to the roadside to confront the group as they rode past.

The young riders turned around shortly afterwards and fired several shots at him before fleeing the scene on their motorcycles.

Rescue workers from Pracha Ruam Jai Foundation provided first aid before taking Thotsaphon to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

While police investigated the group, three Thai men reportedly surrendered at the police station. They were identified as 19 year old Mark, 18 year old Ohm and 15 year old Tonmai.

Tonmai reportedly confessed to being the shooter. He claimed that Thotsaphon and other people at the scene attacked him and his friends first.

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The boy said the group had travelled on two motorcycles and that he was a passenger on Ohm’s motorcycle. He admitted that they had been riding at high speed at night but denied racing on the public road.

According to Tonmai, Thotsaphon and other locals had been drinking alcohol and attacked them as they rode past. He alleged that Thotsaphon’s group also attempted to damage their motorcycles, prompting him to fire the shots.

Tonmai said Ohm was only riding the motorcycle and that he fired the gun himself. He also claimed Mark was not involved in the shooting and had only witnessed the incident.

Police reviewed security camera footage from the area and reportedly found evidence supporting the boy’s account. Mark was subsequently released, while Ohm and Tonmai were charged with intentional murder.

As an adult, Ohm could face the penalties prescribed for intentional murder, including the death penalty, life imprisonment or imprisonment for 15 to 20 years, depending on the circumstances and court proceedings.

The teenage suspect will be dealt with under the provisions applicable to juvenile offenders.

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