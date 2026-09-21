Man killed after confronting young motorcycle riders

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 21, 2026, 5:25 PM
2 minutes read
Man killed after confronting young motorcycle riders | Thaiger
Photo via KhaoSod

A Thai man was shot dead on the roadside in Nakhon Si Thammarat after allegedly confronting a group of young motorcycle riders over noise outside his home on Saturday, September 19. The gunman reportedly turned himself in to police today, September 21.

Mueang Nakhon Si Thammarat Police Station received a report from Maharaj Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital at about 11pm on Saturday concerning the death of 37 year old Thai man, Thotsaphon. The man reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds across his body.

Witnesses said the shooting took place outside Thotsaphon’s house along Na Phru-Benchama Road in Chai Montri subdistrict. Residents said a group of young motorcycle riders regularly gathered on this road and raced along the road at night, disturbing people living nearby.

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Thai man killed by young motorcycle racer in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Photo via KhaoSod

On the night of the incident, Thotsaphon reportedly became frustrated with the noise and went to the roadside to confront the group as they rode past.

The young riders turned around shortly afterwards and fired several shots at him before fleeing the scene on their motorcycles.

Rescue workers from Pracha Ruam Jai Foundation provided first aid before taking Thotsaphon to hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

While police investigated the group, three Thai men reportedly surrendered at the police station. They were identified as 19 year old Mark, 18 year old Ohm and 15 year old Tonmai.

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Thai teenagers turned themselves in after fatal shooting in Nakhon Si Thammarat
Photo via Facebook/ สื่อมวลชน ข่าวท้องถิ่น ฉวาง

Tonmai reportedly confessed to being the shooter. He claimed that Thotsaphon and other people at the scene attacked him and his friends first.

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The boy said the group had travelled on two motorcycles and that he was a passenger on Ohm’s motorcycle. He admitted that they had been riding at high speed at night but denied racing on the public road.

According to Tonmai, Thotsaphon and other locals had been drinking alcohol and attacked them as they rode past. He alleged that Thotsaphon’s group also attempted to damage their motorcycles, prompting him to fire the shots.

Thai teenager kills man during noise confrontation
Photo via Facebook/ สื่อมวลชน ข่าวท้องถิ่น ฉวาง

Tonmai said Ohm was only riding the motorcycle and that he fired the gun himself. He also claimed Mark was not involved in the shooting and had only witnessed the incident.

Police reviewed security camera footage from the area and reportedly found evidence supporting the boy’s account. Mark was subsequently released, while Ohm and Tonmai were charged with intentional murder.

As an adult, Ohm could face the penalties prescribed for intentional murder, including the death penalty, life imprisonment or imprisonment for 15 to 20 years, depending on the circumstances and court proceedings.

The teenage suspect will be dealt with under the provisions applicable to juvenile offenders.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 21, 2026, 5:25 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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