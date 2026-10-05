University student tricked into handing over 2.5m baht to Thai and Chinese scammers

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 5, 2026, 5:51 PM
2 minutes read
University student tricked into handing over 2.5m baht to Thai and Chinese scammers
Photo via DailyNews

A Thai man and a Chinese national from Macau were arrested in Bangkok and Pathum Thani after allegedly operating a call centre scam that tricked a university student into handing over 2.5 million baht.

The suspects were identified as 25 year old Kachaphong and 40 year old Chan Lok Loi. Police said they were arrested following a report from the Government Savings Bank about suspicious transactions involving 19 year old university student Thanadon on October 3.

Thanadon initially visited a Government Savings Bank branch in a shopping mall in Thanyaburi district, Pathum Thani, saying he wanted to withdraw 1.2 million baht from his Government Savings Bank lottery tickets after the ticket had gone missing.

ADVERTISEMENT

He presented a police complaint reporting the loss and other relevant documents. The bank accepted the documents and paid him 1.2 million baht in cash.

Scammers swindles from Thai university student
Photo via Hone Krasae

The student was later found handing the money to an alleged member of the call centre scam gang in the mall’s car park.

Thanadon returned to the bank later that day with his savings account book and attempted to withdraw another 1.3 million baht. Bank employees noticed that he remained on a video call with another person and appeared anxious during the transaction.

Suspecting that the student was being deceived or threatened, bank staff contacted police. Officers intervened and prevented the second withdrawal.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

Police then arranged an operation to arrest the person who had collected the first payment. Kachaphong was arrested at a car park in the area, with the 1.2 million baht in cash seized from him.

ADVERTISEMENT
Thai and Chinese arrested in Bangkok
Photo via DailyNews

During questioning, Kachaphong reportedly confessed that his role was to collect cash and deliver it to a Chinese national in Huai Khwang district, Bangkok.

Investigators arranged for Kachaphong to deliver the money at an agreed meeting point. Officers arrested Chan Lok Loi when he arrived to receive the cash.

Chan reportedly told police that his role was to receive the money before passing it to another person who had allegedly ordered the collection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police subsequently searched Chan’s accommodation in Huai Khwang district but found no additional illegal items.

Thai and Chinese swindle university student
Photo via DailyNews

According to police, Thanadon had been contacted by scammers posing as employees of AIS. They allegedly told him that his name had been used to register a telephone number involved in criminal activity.

The scammers reportedly instructed the student to add them on LINE and make a video call. They then allegedly impersonated officers from Mueang Phichit Police Station and used a background resembling a police station to convince him that they were genuine police officers.

Thanadon subsequently provided information about his assets to the scammers and withdrew money as instructed.

Both suspects were charged with committing fraud against the public by impersonating another person. The offence carries imprisonment of between six months and seven years and a fine of between 10,000 and 140,000 baht.

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 5, 2026, 5:51 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Bangkok cream-red buses survive EV shift as reserve fleet Bangkok News

Bangkok cream-red buses survive EV shift as reserve fleet

1 hour ago
Nene Royal says Aed Carabao&#8217;s tribute takes her back to childhood Entertainment

Nene Royal says Aed Carabao’s tribute takes her back to childhood

1 hour ago
Buriram restaurant owner injured after asking diners off tables Thailand News

Buriram restaurant owner injured after asking diners off tables

2 hours ago
Thailand LTR visa approvals top 12,000 after four years Thailand News

Thailand LTR visa approvals top 12,000 after four years

3 hours ago
Pattaya vendor reports gunfire after sexual advance rejected Pattaya News

Pattaya vendor reports gunfire after sexual advance rejected

4 hours ago
Suvarnabhumi Airport customs officers uncover millions hidden in luggage Bangkok News

Suvarnabhumi Airport customs officers uncover millions hidden in luggage

4 hours ago
Vietnam GDP set to surpass Thailand in size by 2030 Business News

Vietnam GDP set to surpass Thailand in size by 2030

5 hours ago
Heavy rain warning for Pattaya, with risk of flash floods Pattaya News

Heavy rain warning for Pattaya, with risk of flash floods

6 hours ago
Marine police arrest Russian guiding tourists without permit off Phuket Phuket News

Marine police arrest Russian guiding tourists without permit off Phuket

6 hours ago
Abbot says sex toy found with monks&#8217; robes belonged to temple helper Thailand News

Abbot says sex toy found with monks’ robes belonged to temple helper

7 hours ago
Rider&#8217;s parcel suspicions lead to 2 Bangkok drug arrests Bangkok News

Rider’s parcel suspicions lead to 2 Bangkok drug arrests

7 hours ago
American tourist found dead in Patong hotel room Phuket News

American tourist found dead in Patong hotel room

7 hours ago
Phang Nga driver claims failing to notice red light after killing German couple Road deaths

Phang Nga driver claims failing to notice red light after killing German couple

8 hours ago
Thai Airways CEO suspension followed by 30-day review Aviation News

Thai Airways CEO suspension followed by 30-day review

8 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 5 October: heavy rain in 46 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 5 October: heavy rain in 46 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

11 hours ago
Foreign film shoots bring record 7.51 billion baht to Thailand Business News

Foreign film shoots bring record 7.51 billion baht to Thailand

1 day ago
Rayong residents dump flood rubbish outside municipal office Thailand News

Rayong residents dump flood rubbish outside municipal office

1 day ago
Phuket rider held over 3.69m baht thefts from foreigners’ homes Phuket News

Phuket rider held over 3.69m baht thefts from foreigners’ homes

1 day ago
Pattaya rider returns Indian tourist’s wallet with 16,000 baht Pattaya News

Pattaya rider returns Indian tourist’s wallet with 16,000 baht

1 day ago
Chinese woman wanted over extortion case arrested in Thailand Crime News

Chinese woman wanted over extortion case arrested in Thailand

1 day ago
Sa Kaeo ends crocodile hunt after all 4 escapees caught Thailand News

Sa Kaeo ends crocodile hunt after all 4 escapees caught

1 day ago
Police officer shot in suspected insurgent ambush in Narathiwat Crime News

Police officer shot in suspected insurgent ambush in Narathiwat

1 day ago
Ban Sang floods worse than 2011 as all 9 sub-districts go under Thailand News

Ban Sang floods worse than 2011 as all 9 sub-districts go under

1 day ago
Pattaya Russian siblings’ mother says police kept her in the dark Thailand News

Pattaya Russian siblings’ mother says police kept her in the dark

1 day ago
Atchariya detained at Bangkok station over laundering charges Crime News

Atchariya detained at Bangkok station over laundering charges

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleMyanmar national held in Bangkok condo over narcotics investigation