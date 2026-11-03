Thai man accused of killing ex-wife’s boyfriend, severing his penis

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 3, 2026, 3:58 PM
2 minutes read
Thai man accused of killing ex-wife’s boyfriend, severing his penis
Photo via Facebook/ มองเมืองแปดริ้ว'

A 58 year old Thai man was arrested after beating his ex-wife’s new boyfriend to death outside her rented room in Chachoengsao on Sunday, November 1. The suspect also mutilated the victim’s penis before attacking the woman.

Officers from Bang Khla Police Station received a report of the fatal assault at about 10pm and went to the accommodation near Mae Lang Market in Bang Khla district.

They found the victim, identified as 55 year old Nimit, lying on the road beside his black pickup truck. He had serious injuries to his head and body. Rescue workers performed CPR but were unable to revive him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the suspect, identified as 58 yea old Chaturong, was hiding near the scene with a wooden club and a knife. Officers persuaded him to put down the weapons and surrender.

Thai man killed by girlfriend's ex-husband
Photo via DailyNews

The 30 year old woman, Chantima, told officers that Nimit was her new boyfriend. She said she had ended her relationship with Chaturong about two months earlier, before beginning her relationship with Nimit, but Chaturong continued to harass them.

Chaturong gave a different account, saying Chantima had moved from their shared home in Nakhon Ratchasima to Chachoengsao for work. He accused her of secretly starting a relationship with Nimit and said he had previously discovered them together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chaturong admitted to abusing Chantima during an earlier conflict, resulting in serious injuries, according to the report. He claimed she had promised to end her relationship with Nimit, but said he later found that they were still together.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT
Thai man kills and cuts off penis of ex-wife's boyfriend
Photo via Facebook/ มองเมืองแปดริ้ว’

Chaturong said he travelled from Nakhon Ratchasima on the day of the incident, entered Chantima’s rented room through an unlocked window and hid there until she arrived with Nimit in the pickup truck.

He claimed he had intended to attack only Chantima, but said Nimit punched him first. Chaturong then allegedly beat Nimit to death and used a Stanley knife to mutilate his body. Police said the suspect left the severed body part at the rear of the pickup truck.

Chaturong reportedly confessed, saying he acted out of jealousy and anger. Police said he was charged with intentional murder and that questioning was continuing before they concluded the case.

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: November 3, 2026, 3:58 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
Thailand sets 35% imported EV tax from January 1, 2027 Economy News

Thailand sets 35% imported EV tax from January 1, 2027

2 hours ago
Phuket locals seek answers as no emergency report follows overnight warning noise Phuket News

Phuket locals seek answers as no emergency report follows overnight warning noise

2 hours ago
Airlines cancel 108 Chiang Mai flights to avoid Yi Peng lanterns Chiang Mai News

Airlines cancel 108 Chiang Mai flights to avoid Yi Peng lanterns

2 hours ago
Foreign tourist arrivals jump 7.31% as Thailand&#8217;s high season begins Tourism News

Foreign tourist arrivals jump 7.31% as Thailand’s high season begins

3 hours ago
Victim questions compensation after unidentified bite at cinema Thailand News

Victim questions compensation after unidentified bite at cinema

3 hours ago
Delivery giants sue Thai regulator over commission fee controls Business News

Delivery giants sue Thai regulator over commission fee controls

3 hours ago
Thai researchers use dugong poo to track endangered population Thailand News

Thai researchers use dugong poo to track endangered population

5 hours ago
Unconfirmed runway incident at Suvarnabhumi Airport circulated on social media Aviation News

Unconfirmed runway incident at Suvarnabhumi Airport circulated on social media

5 hours ago
Bangkok 45-baht rail fare cap seeks 5.8 billion baht, Thais only Business News

Bangkok 45-baht rail fare cap seeks 5.8 billion baht, Thais only

6 hours ago
PM Anutin reassures public about food security, but emergency bags advised to reduce risk Thailand News

PM Anutin reassures public about food security, but emergency bags advised to reduce risk

6 hours ago
Phuket flooding drowns Patong roads after heavy downpour Phuket News

Phuket flooding drowns Patong roads after heavy downpour

6 hours ago
Tourists clash with Koh Larn speedboat staff over departure delay Pattaya News

Tourists clash with Koh Larn speedboat staff over departure delay

7 hours ago
Lightning strike at Chachoengsao golf course kills junior player and injures caddy Central Thailand News

Lightning strike at Chachoengsao golf course kills junior player and injures caddy

7 hours ago
British teacher in Chon Buri charged over missing work permit Crime News

British teacher in Chon Buri charged over missing work permit

7 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 3 November: heavy rain in 7 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 3 November: heavy rain in 7 provinces, Bangkok showers

10 hours ago
Kanchanaburi Power coach and player report racist remarks Pattaya News

Kanchanaburi Power coach and player report racist remarks

23 hours ago
Chinese passenger caught with 8,900 weight loss pens at Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok News

Chinese passenger caught with 8,900 weight loss pens at Suvarnabhumi Airport

24 hours ago
Thai royalist groups beat migrant worker leader at Bangkok UN protest Bangkok News

Thai royalist groups beat migrant worker leader at Bangkok UN protest

1 day ago
Food delivery rider sets off fire alarm after getting stuck inside condo Thailand News

Food delivery rider sets off fire alarm after getting stuck inside condo

1 day ago
Thai motorists may get cash to scrap ageing vehicles Business News

Thai motorists may get cash to scrap ageing vehicles

1 day ago
Former boy band singer drives pickup into Chai Nat walking street Crime News

Former boy band singer drives pickup into Chai Nat walking street

1 day ago
Thailand and Bhutan sign agreements on health, farming and energy Politics News

Thailand and Bhutan sign agreements on health, farming and energy

1 day ago
Russian man fined 10,000 baht for driving pickup on Phuket&#8217;s Bang Tao Beach Phuket News

Russian man fined 10,000 baht for driving pickup on Phuket’s Bang Tao Beach

1 day ago
Chiang Mai nursing assistant killed while helping people hurt in brawl Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai nursing assistant killed while helping people hurt in brawl

1 day ago
Thailand tourism plan targets 4 trillion baht, eyes visa-free expansion Business News

Thailand tourism plan targets 4 trillion baht, eyes visa-free expansion

1 day ago
Back to top button
Next articleBritish teacher in Chon Buri charged over missing work permit