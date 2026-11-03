Thai man accused of killing ex-wife’s boyfriend, severing his penis

A 58 year old Thai man was arrested after beating his ex-wife’s new boyfriend to death outside her rented room in Chachoengsao on Sunday, November 1. The suspect also mutilated the victim’s penis before attacking the woman.

Officers from Bang Khla Police Station received a report of the fatal assault at about 10pm and went to the accommodation near Mae Lang Market in Bang Khla district.

They found the victim, identified as 55 year old Nimit, lying on the road beside his black pickup truck. He had serious injuries to his head and body. Rescue workers performed CPR but were unable to revive him.

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Police said the suspect, identified as 58 yea old Chaturong, was hiding near the scene with a wooden club and a knife. Officers persuaded him to put down the weapons and surrender.

The 30 year old woman, Chantima, told officers that Nimit was her new boyfriend. She said she had ended her relationship with Chaturong about two months earlier, before beginning her relationship with Nimit, but Chaturong continued to harass them.

Chaturong gave a different account, saying Chantima had moved from their shared home in Nakhon Ratchasima to Chachoengsao for work. He accused her of secretly starting a relationship with Nimit and said he had previously discovered them together.

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Chaturong admitted to abusing Chantima during an earlier conflict, resulting in serious injuries, according to the report. He claimed she had promised to end her relationship with Nimit, but said he later found that they were still together.

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Chaturong said he travelled from Nakhon Ratchasima on the day of the incident, entered Chantima’s rented room through an unlocked window and hid there until she arrived with Nimit in the pickup truck.

He claimed he had intended to attack only Chantima, but said Nimit punched him first. Chaturong then allegedly beat Nimit to death and used a Stanley knife to mutilate his body. Police said the suspect left the severed body part at the rear of the pickup truck.

Chaturong reportedly confessed, saying he acted out of jealousy and anger. Police said he was charged with intentional murder and that questioning was continuing before they concluded the case.

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