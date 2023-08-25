Lights out: Dispute over leaving light on ends in tragic shooting in Trang

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A heated dispute over leaving a light on resulted in a fatal shooting incident in Trang, Thailand. A 61 year old man named Udom was reportedly shot by his 24 year old adopted son, Kritsada Chunglok, after a confrontation in their home yesterday.

The scene was promptly attended by officials from the Huai Yot Police Station, forensic experts from Trang Provincial Police, and medical personnel from Huai Yot Hospital.

The Trang shooting incident took place in their single-storey home, where Udom was found dead in the bedroom. He had been shot once with a homemade handgun, the bullet entering through his chin and neck and exiting under his left armpit.

Kritsada, the assailant, was also found injured, having been slashed on the back of his left hand by a sword held by Udom. After receiving stitches at Ratsada Hospital, he was detained by the police for questioning. He confessed to the crime and revealed the location of the discarded weapon.

Before the incident, Udom, intoxicated from a night of drinking, returned home and began to argue with Kritsada about turning off the lights. Kritsada claimed that this was a regular occurrence, as Udom would often come home drunk and pick fights. Kritsada, who had only been living with his adopted father for about five to six months since his release from prison on drug-related charges, usually ignored the confrontations.

During the evening of the Trang shooting incident, Kritsada was about to go to bed when he saw Udom brandishing a sword and arguing. Fearing for his safety, he reached for a gun hidden under his pillow. Despite his pleas for Udom to put down his sword, Udom attacked him instead, slashing his hand.

Retaliating, Kritsada shot Udom once as Udom retreated to his bedroom. Kritsada tried to wrestle the sword from Udom, but Udom threatened to attack again, prompting Kritsada to pull the trigger reported KhaoSod.

Kritsada’s 57 year old mother Prida was present during the Trang shooting incident. She attempted to mediate the situation, begging Udom not to attack their son. However, she was unaware that Kritsada had been injured until he informed her.

Prida shared how the father and son would often argue about turning off the lights before Udom slept. The persistent arguments would often escalate into shouting matches, making this incident an unfortunate culmination of those disagreements.

Follow us on :













Following the Trang shooting incident, Kritsada was charged with murder and violation of the Firearms Act. He is currently under police custody and will face legal proceedings.

Follow The Thaiger’s latest stories on our new Facebook page HERE.