A 26 year old Thai man admitted to fabricating allegations that a monk in Nakhon Nayok offered drugs in exchange for sexual favours after becoming jealous of his transgender girlfriend, who had brought the monk a meal.

The controversy began after a social media post circulated on November 23, accusing a monk at a temple in Ban Na district of offering drugs to a transgender woman in exchange for oral sex. The post attracted public attention and sparked criticism of monks at Wat Chang, which was named in the allegations.

Following the claims, the Ban Na district ecclesiastical chief and abbot of Wat Chang, Phra Khru Sophon Nakhakit, joined temple committee members, Ban Na Police Station officers and district officials to question the person behind the post, identified as Boss, 26, on November 24.

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During questioning, Boss admitted that he had fabricated the allegations. He said he had been dating a transgender woman known as Pat for about two months, but she had recently started distancing herself from him.

Boss said he followed Pat on his motorcycle and saw her bringing noodles to Phra A, a monk at Wat Chang. He became jealous and published the false accusations online.

Phra A explained that he knew Pat as an old friend. He said he had not eaten the noodles because many people had already provided food for the monks that day.

Boss apologised and prostrated himself before the abbot. The abbot accepted his apology and said the temple would not pursue the matter. He instructed Boss to delete the post and publish a correction and apology to prevent further misunderstanding.

However, district officials and police also conducted a urine test on Boss, which reportedly detected heroin and methamphetamine, commonly known locally as Yaba.

Although the temple decided not to pursue the false allegations, Boss was taken to a police station for further legal proceedings over suspected drug use. Officials reportedly planned to refer him for rehabilitation.

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