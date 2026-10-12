Thai man held over 21m baht romance scam, fake documents

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 12, 2026, 10:26 AM
2 minutes read
Thai man held over 21m baht romance scam, fake documents
Suspect arrested | Photo via DailyNews

Police in Chanthaburi have arrested a Thai man accused of a romance scam, in which he deceived a victim into handing over more than 21 million baht through hundreds of payments and transfers over nearly 17 months.

Investigators allege the suspect used fake bank statements and police documents to convince the victim he could repay borrowed money. The man also reportedly told police he used artificial intelligence (AI) to create and alter the documents, although investigators have yet to verify that claim.

Chanthaburi police announced the arrest yesterday, October 11, revealing that the victim had lost money and assets worth a total of 21,287,731.88 baht in what police described as a romance scam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect, identified only as Phongthon, was arrested on October 10 by officers from the Chanthaburi Provincial Police Investigation Division under a warrant issued by the Chanthaburi Provincial Court on October 7.

He faces charges relating to entering false or forged computer data, forging and using official documents, and fraud.

According to investigators, Phongthon first met the victim at a massage shop in Bangkok around March 2025. The two subsequently developed a romantic relationship.

Thai man held over 21m baht romance scam, fake documents | News by Thaiger
Believed victim at the police station | Photo via DailyNews

As their relationship progressed, the suspect began asking to borrow money for various reasons, repeatedly assuring the victim that he would eventually repay.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT

To convince the victim he was financially secure, he allegedly sent an image of a bank balance certificate through the LINE messaging application. The document appeared to show deposits totalling 14,067,897.05 baht, suggesting he had sufficient funds to settle his debts.

However, investigators later discovered that the bank document was forged.

The suspect also allegedly presented another document claiming to have been issued by Mueang Nonthaburi Police Station. He told the victim that his mother had been arrested over illegal underground lottery gambling and needed money to pay a fine.

Police subsequently established that this document was also fake.

According to details from the police briefing, the suspect claimed to have used AI technology to manipulate the bank document and change bank account figures.

Police said the victim handed over money and valuables on 623 occasions between April 21, 2025, and September 19, 2026, resulting in combined losses of more than 21.28 million baht.

The victim eventually discussed the situation with their family before filing a police complaint. Investigators then collected evidence, obtained an arrest warrant and tracked down the suspect.

Further enquiries indicated that some of the money was allegedly used to repay informal debts and cover personal expenses. Police believe most of the funds were spent on online gambling, particularly slot games.

Following his arrest, Phongthon was transferred to Mueang Chanthaburi Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Related news:

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: October 12, 2026, 10:26 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Ryan Turner

Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.
Tags
Latest Thailand News
Thailand weather today, 12 October: heavy rain in 9 provinces, Bangkok a few showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 12 October: heavy rain in 9 provinces, Bangkok a few showers

5 hours ago
Gas suspected after 3 workers collapse in Samut Prakan kitchen Thailand News

Gas suspected after 3 workers collapse in Samut Prakan kitchen

17 hours ago
Man arrested after Phuket officials deem festival games gambling Phuket News

Man arrested after Phuket officials deem festival games gambling

18 hours ago
Phuket teen racing crackdown puts parents in legal trouble Phuket News

Phuket teen racing crackdown puts parents in legal trouble

19 hours ago
Woman on motorbike killed in collision with staff bus in Chon Buri Thailand News

Woman on motorbike killed in collision with staff bus in Chon Buri

19 hours ago
Thai Hotels Association rejects 1,000-baht departure tax Thailand News

Thai Hotels Association rejects 1,000-baht departure tax

19 hours ago
Thailand, Timor-Leste speed up deal for direct flights Thailand News

Thailand, Timor-Leste speed up deal for direct flights

20 hours ago
Five road workers burned as truck catches fire in Bangkok Thailand News

Five road workers burned as truck catches fire in Bangkok

20 hours ago
Thailand orders checks on all 1,203 elderly care facilities Thailand News

Thailand orders checks on all 1,203 elderly care facilities

21 hours ago
Chinese tourist jumps into water at Chiang Mai attraction Northern Thailand News

Chinese tourist jumps into water at Chiang Mai attraction

21 hours ago
Two Nigerian men arrested after cocaine found in Pattaya condo Pattaya News

Two Nigerian men arrested after cocaine found in Pattaya condo

21 hours ago
Nene Royal meets King and Queen after America’s Got Talent win Thailand News

Nene Royal meets King and Queen after America’s Got Talent win

22 hours ago
Woman admits dumping newborn’s body at Nonthaburi condo Thailand News

Woman admits dumping newborn’s body at Nonthaburi condo

23 hours ago
Thai police weigh arrest warrants for 2 directors in exam cheating case Thailand News

Thai police weigh arrest warrants for 2 directors in exam cheating case

23 hours ago
Bangkok ends flood status in 30 districts, 8 remain Bangkok News

Bangkok ends flood status in 30 districts, 8 remain

23 hours ago
Indian YouTuber travelling penniless turned away from Thai temple Thailand News

Indian YouTuber travelling penniless turned away from Thai temple

24 hours ago
31 test positive for drugs in Khao San Road bar raid Crime News

31 test positive for drugs in Khao San Road bar raid

1 day ago
Bangkok police arrest 11 foreigners in nominee property raids Thailand News

Bangkok police arrest 11 foreigners in nominee property raids

1 day ago
Pattaya heist gang flees Thailand with 37 million baht Pattaya News

Pattaya heist gang flees Thailand with 37 million baht

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 11 October: heavy rain in 33 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 11 October: heavy rain in 33 provinces, Bangkok heavy rain

1 day ago
Man arrested with guns and suspected C4 detonators before IMF week Crime News

Man arrested with guns and suspected C4 detonators before IMF week

2 days ago
Drug-filled dolls posted from Europe seized in Bangkok Crime News

Drug-filled dolls posted from Europe seized in Bangkok

2 days ago
Tourist Police ask the Russian embassy to brief visitors Tourism News

Tourist Police ask the Russian embassy to brief visitors

2 days ago
193 Thais deported from Cambodia, 18 wanted for scams Crime News

193 Thais deported from Cambodia, 18 wanted for scams

2 days ago
Chiang Rai network sold Thai ID cards to foreigners Crime News

Chiang Rai network sold Thai ID cards to foreigners

2 days ago
Back to top button