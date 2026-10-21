Ayutthaya gunman says no apology after killing romantic rival

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 21, 2026, 10:49 AM
2 minutes read
Ayutthaya gunman says no apology after killing romantic rival
Photo via ThaiRath

A 38 year old man was arrested over the fatal shooting of his romantic rival outside a factory in Ayutthaya on Monday, October 19. The suspect said he was angry that the woman chose the victim despite him having given her more than 100,000 baht.

The victim, Thanabodi Kesornsuriwong, a 24 year old from Kamphaeng Phet province, was shot three times outside the factory in the Factoryland industrial estate in Wang Noi district at about 8pm on Monday. He was taken to Wang Noi Hospital in critical condition and later died.

A security guard who witnessed the incident told Wang Noi Police Station officers that workers were leaving the factory after their shift when Thanabodi arrived on his motorcycle to collect his 23 year old girlfriend.

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The guard said the suspect, identified as Wathanyu and known as Tee, arrived shortly afterwards and shot Thanabodi before fleeing on his motorcycle.

Thai man killed by romantic rival
Photo via Ban Mueang

The woman told police she had met Tee online and had met him in person several times. She said she initially thought they might develop a relationship but became uncomfortable with his jealousy. She alleged that he once pointed a gun at her head.

She said she blocked Tee on all communication channels, but he continued pursuing her after she moved to another company. She said she was in a relationship with Thanabodi, who had moved to Ayutthaya about a week before the shooting.

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She said she had met Thanabodi online about five or six months earlier. He moved to Ayutthaya for work about a week before the shooting and the two had rented a room together.

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Security camera footage from the industrial estate showed a grey and black Honda PCX ride in and stop at the factory entrance. The rider restarted the machine, circled back and waited on the opposite side of the road, where Thanabodi was parked.

Police reviewed the footage and went to Tee’s home in Ang Thong province but reportedly missed him by about 10 minutes. Officers later tracked him to a rented room near a temple in Tambon Phai Ling, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, where teams from four commands arrested him.

Thai man arrested after killing romantic rival in Ayutthaya
Photo via Ban Mueang

During questioning, Tee reportedly told police that he had pursued the woman for about a year and had given her money and looked after her, claiming the total amounted to hundreds of thousands of baht. He said he learned through social media that she was seeing Thanabodi.

Tee said he had never met Thanabodi before the shooting but lost his temper when he saw him outside the factory. He reportedly told investigators he would not apologise for his actions.

KhaoSod reported that Tee was charged with intentional murder, illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a firearm in a public place without reasonable cause, and firing a gun in a public place. The source did not provide details of any court ruling or final sentence.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 21, 2026, 10:49 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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