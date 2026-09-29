Thai man surrenders after killing 3 in jealousy shooting

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 29, 2026, 1:46 PM
1 minute read
Thai man surrenders after killing 3 in jealousy shooting
Photo via ThaiRath

A man surrendered to police after killing three people, including a six year old boy, in a shooting reportedly motivated by jealousy in Sam Chuk district of Suphan Buri province on September 27.

The bodies of three victims were found at a house in the district on Sunday, September 27. They were identified as the 44 year old homeowner, Tirayada, her six year old son, and a 41 year old man named Atipong.

Atipong was reportedly a former assistant to a community chief. According to media reports, he had been pursuing Tirayada, a single mother, and was visiting her at the house when the shooting occurred.

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Officers from Sam Chuk Police Station investigated the case and identified the suspect as 44 year old Chatchai. Following a search operation, he surrendered to police yesterday, September 28.

Thai man surrender after fatal shooting
Photo via Thai TV5

Amarin TV reported that Chatchai also had feelings for Tirayada and committed the killings after becoming jealous of Atipong, whom he regarded as a romantic rival.

According to the report, Chatchai became angry after finding Tirayada with Atipong. He shot Atipong first before shooting Tirayada. The woman reportedly attempted to hide in a bathroom but did not survive.

Chatchai reportedly denied intentionally shooting the six year old boy, claiming that the gun discharged accidentally and struck the child. Police have not yet confirmed this account, and questioning of the suspect remains ongoing.

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The suspect also reportedly led officers to Kanchanaburi province, where he had abandoned the car and firearm used in the killings.

three victims killed in fatal shooting over jealousy
Photo via Amarin TV

The case follows several other reported violent incidents in Thailand involving alleged jealousy.

In August, a Thai man in Pattaya reportedly fatally stabbed a Chinese national after returning to his room and finding the victim with his girlfriend.

That same month, a Thai man wanted in connection with the murder of his girlfriend in Nakhon Si Thammarat was found dead in an apparent suicide, according to reports.

In July, a Thai soldier surrendered to police after shooting his ex-wife and her new boyfriend at a house in Bangkok. The man died at the scene, while the woman sustained serious injuries.

Thai man arrested for killing three
Photo via Amarin TV
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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 29, 2026, 1:46 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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