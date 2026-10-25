Thai man arrested for burglary, blames TikTok gold trading losses

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 25, 2026, 1:50 PM
2 minutes read
Thai man arrested for burglary, blames TikTok gold trading losses
Photo via ที่นี่ ประเทศนนท์

A company deputy manager was arrested in Nonthaburi today, October 25, for allegedly stealing valuables worth more than 2 million baht from a luxury home after losing over 200,000 baht through gold trading investments promoted on TikTok.

The suspect, identified as 28 year old Kriangsak, was arrested at his accommodation in Khlong Khoi subdistrict, Pak Kret district, following an investigation by Bang Si Mueang Police Station.

Police recovered gold necklaces, gold rings, gold-encased Buddhist amulets, a gold container and gold pawn receipts linked to the burglary.

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The burglary was reported on October 16 after a 62 year old homeowner discovered that someone had broken into their property in Mueang Nonthaburi district and stolen several valuables.

A Nonthaburi burglary suspect says he stole valuables worth over 2 million baht to repay debts after losing 200k baht in TikTok gold trading.
Photo via MGR Online

Investigators reviewed CCTV footage and identified a black pickup truck allegedly used by the suspect. They subsequently placed him under surveillance before searching his accommodation and recovering the stolen items.

During questioning, Kriangsak reportedly confessed to the burglary and explained that he worked as a company deputy manager, earning between 30,000 and 40,000 baht a month.

He said his financial problems began after he came across a TikTok video promoting gold trading investments and decided to invest.

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Initially, he made profits of a few hundred baht, but later began losing between 5,000 and 6,000 baht at a time. Within one week, he had lost more than 200,000 baht.

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The money included his savings, loans from informal lenders, borrowing applications and money borrowed from colleagues.

As creditors began demanding repayment, Kriangsak said he struggled to find a way to clear his debts and turned to burglary.

A Nonthaburi burglary suspect says he stole valuables worth over 2 million baht to repay debts after losing 200k baht in TikTok gold trading.
Photo via MGR Online

While working as a delivery rider, he began looking for homes without CCTV cameras. He eventually climbed through a window to steal valuables from a property.

He then pawned the stolen gold for 120,000 baht and used the money to repay his debts.

Kriangsak warned others against trusting investment advertisements on social media.

“Don’t be greedy because of advertisements on social media. Anything that comes easily can be lost just as easily. Don’t let greed destroy your life like it did mine.”

The homeowner criticised security at the housing estate, saying residents paid monthly keycard fees despite outsiders being allowed in without identification. The entry barrier was also out of service, while CCTV footage could not be reviewed.

Police charged Kriangsak with breaking into a home to steal valuables and using a vehicle in the offence. He was taken to Bang Si Mueang Police Station for further legal proceedings.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 25, 2026, 1:50 PM
2 minutes read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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