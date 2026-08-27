Employer steps in after finding young worker’s alleged abuse injuries

An 18 year old man has sought help today, August 27, after alleging that his stepmother physically abused him for almost 10 years, with his employer stepping in after discovering injuries on his body.

The young man, identified by the pseudonym P, sought assistance through Saimai Survive, a social media page that assists people. His employer contacted the page after becoming concerned about his injuries and reluctance to return home.

P said his stepmother repeatedly struck him on the back and waist with a thick bamboo stick, sometimes dozens of times. He showed nearly 20 old and new injuries on his back, while other injuries were reported on his face and neck.

According to P, his stepmother claimed she punished him out of love, often over household chores. He also alleged that she sometimes withheld food as punishment.

P spent three years away from home while ordained and studying during lower secondary school. He said the alleged abuse resumed after he returned home to continue his upper secondary education.

The most recent incident allegedly occurred less than a week ago. P said he was woken early in the morning and struck with a clothes hanger because he had not swept the house properly.

He alleged that his biological father never intervened to stop the punishment and instead supported it. P said his biological mother was afraid to contact him because of things his father had said about her.

The allegations came to light after P began working as an electrician’s assistant at a furniture business in the Saimai area of Bangkok about three to four months ago.

His employer and colleagues became concerned after noticing that he regularly stayed at work until late and appeared reluctant to return home. A colleague later noticed injuries on his face, prompting further questions about his condition.

P was initially afraid to explain what had happened. His employer subsequently contacted Ekkaphop Lueangprasert, founder of Saimai Survive, who spoke with him about the injuries.

P then disclosed that he had allegedly experienced violence within his family since childhood and showed injuries across his body.

Ekkaphop described the alleged treatment as abuse rather than discipline and said P would be taken to Lam Luk Ka Police Station in Pathum Thani to file a complaint against his stepmother.

He said legal action could also be pursued against P’s biological father if investigators find that he knew about or participated in any wrongdoing.

Despite the alleged abuse, P recently completed Mathayom 6 alongside a vocational certificate programme with good grades. CH7 reported that he intends to work and save money before pursuing further education.

His employer said the company would arrange new accommodation and essential belongings so P would not have to return to what it considered an unsafe home environment.

The company also offered to support access to psychological care and said it would help P continue his education if he decides he is ready to study again.

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