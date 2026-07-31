Phitsanulok lecturer attacked by 2 dogs in rubbish row with neighbour

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 31, 2026, 9:21 AM
1 minute read
Phitsanulok lecturer attacked by 2 dogs in rubbish row with neighbour | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phitsanulok Hotnews

A nursing lecturer is seeking justice, alleging that his neighbour deliberately released two dogs to attack him during a dispute over rubbish burning in Phitsanulok province.

The Phitsanulok dog attack involved 43 year old Alongkorn Aksornsri, a lecturer at the Faculty of Nursing, Naresuan University. He told Bright TV and other local media outlets that he has been unable to return to work because of physical injuries and psychological trauma following the incident.

According to Alongkorn, the attack happened at about 7pm on July 25 in the village where he lives with his brother and 75 year old mother.

The dispute began after his brother confronted a neighbour about burning rubbish, which produced unpleasant smoke and odours in the community.

Neighbour's dogs attack
Photo via Facebook/ Phitsanulok Hotnews

The disagreement escalated into a physical fight, with the two men exchanging punches in the middle of the road. Alongkorn said he stepped in to separate the pair.

According to his account, the neighbour’s father and son restrained his brother while the neighbour released two Thai Bangkaew dogs from the property.

Alongkorn alleged that one of the dogs knocked him to the ground and bit him on the back of the neck. He said he managed to escape and took refuge inside his house to avoid further injury. He believes the dogs were intentionally released to attack him.

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Alongkorn was later admitted to Naresuan University Hospital, where he said doctors administered more than 20 rabies injections around the bite wound on his neck.

Dog attack in rubbish row in Phitsanulok
Photo via Facebook/ Phitsanulok Hotnews

In addition to the neck injury, Alongkorn said he suffered inflammation of the tendons in his left hand and has since experienced stress and panic whenever he hears dogs barking.

The lecturer also claimed this was not the first dispute involving the neighbour. Residents have experienced problems involving the neighbour and his dogs since last year, and previous complaints to local administrative authorities had not resolved the issue.

He further alleged that the neighbour threatened his mother by claiming to have connections with local police officers and warning that he could cause legal problems for the family.

Alongkorn reported the incident to Mueang Phitsanulok Police Station before speaking publicly about the case. According to Bright TV, investigators are examining the incident and plan to summon the neighbour for questioning.

Thai man accuses neighbour of releasing dogs to attack him
Photo via Facebook/ Phitsanulok Hotnews

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 31, 2026, 9:21 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.