Phitsanulok lecturer attacked by 2 dogs in rubbish row with neighbour

A nursing lecturer is seeking justice, alleging that his neighbour deliberately released two dogs to attack him during a dispute over rubbish burning in Phitsanulok province.

The Phitsanulok dog attack involved 43 year old Alongkorn Aksornsri, a lecturer at the Faculty of Nursing, Naresuan University. He told Bright TV and other local media outlets that he has been unable to return to work because of physical injuries and psychological trauma following the incident.

According to Alongkorn, the attack happened at about 7pm on July 25 in the village where he lives with his brother and 75 year old mother.

The dispute began after his brother confronted a neighbour about burning rubbish, which produced unpleasant smoke and odours in the community.

The disagreement escalated into a physical fight, with the two men exchanging punches in the middle of the road. Alongkorn said he stepped in to separate the pair.

According to his account, the neighbour’s father and son restrained his brother while the neighbour released two Thai Bangkaew dogs from the property.

Alongkorn alleged that one of the dogs knocked him to the ground and bit him on the back of the neck. He said he managed to escape and took refuge inside his house to avoid further injury. He believes the dogs were intentionally released to attack him.

Alongkorn was later admitted to Naresuan University Hospital, where he said doctors administered more than 20 rabies injections around the bite wound on his neck.

In addition to the neck injury, Alongkorn said he suffered inflammation of the tendons in his left hand and has since experienced stress and panic whenever he hears dogs barking.

The lecturer also claimed this was not the first dispute involving the neighbour. Residents have experienced problems involving the neighbour and his dogs since last year, and previous complaints to local administrative authorities had not resolved the issue.

He further alleged that the neighbour threatened his mother by claiming to have connections with local police officers and warning that he could cause legal problems for the family.

Alongkorn reported the incident to Mueang Phitsanulok Police Station before speaking publicly about the case. According to Bright TV, investigators are examining the incident and plan to summon the neighbour for questioning.