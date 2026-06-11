Thai girl rescued from forced prostitution in Nigeria

A 17 year old Thai girl has returned to Thailand after allegedly being forced by her own family to travel to Nigeria for prostitution for more than two months.

The victim arrived back in Thailand through Suvarnabhumi Airport after receiving assistance from the Royal Thai Embassy in Nigeria. She was later taken to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) on June 10 by Chalida Phalamat, better known as Ton Or, president of the Be One Foundation.

The Be One Foundation is a Thai charity group that helps vulnerable people and victims seeking justice.

Officials from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security also accompanied the teenager as she met investigators from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division.

Ton Or revealed that the victim was allegedly pressured and forced by several family members, including her mother, grandmother, aunt, and uncle, to travel abroad despite refusing to do so.

Before the incident, the teenager reportedly tried to escape by staying with her boyfriend to avoid being sent overseas. However, her relatives allegedly tracked her down, physically assaulted her, and forced her to go to the airport before sending her to Nigeria.

During the two months she spent abroad, the victim reportedly lived in difficult conditions but managed to keep in contact with her boyfriend and his aunt secretly. She later decided to seek help from the Royal Thai Embassy in Nigeria, which coordinated her safe return to Thailand.

After being rescued, the victim filed a complaint with police. She also expressed her wish to meet her older brother, who she said was the only family member unaware of and uninvolved in the alleged trafficking.

The foundation later discovered that her brother was serving as a soldier along the northern border.

After learning what had happened, the brother was reportedly devastated and wanted to meet his younger sister as soon as possible. Relevant agencies were able to provide assistance, including covering travel expenses, so the siblings could reunite. The pair later spoke to each other on the same day.

Khaosod reported that the victim also claimed her aunt had previously been tricked into similar work overseas. After returning to Thailand, the aunt allegedly joined the girl’s mother and other relatives in pressuring her to go abroad instead.

Under Thai law, forcing or arranging for a minor to engage in prostitution overseas may constitute human trafficking, procuring a child for prostitution, coercion, assault, and unlawful detention, depending on the evidence gathered by investigators.

Investigators from the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division and multidisciplinary officers are now questioning the girl in detail. Police are gathering evidence to take legal action against those involved and expand the investigation into the wider trafficking network.