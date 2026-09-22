Sakon Nakhon girl jumps from second floor to escape from rape

A 13 year old Thai girl suffered serious injuries after jumping from the second floor of her home in Sakon Nakhon to escape an uncle who attempted to sexually assault her.

The case came to light after Chalida “Ton Or” Phalamat, founder of Be One Foundation, reported it on Facebook on Sunday, September 21. Ton Or said the girl’s family was seeking the suspect’s arrest, but he remained at large at the time of reporting.

According to Ton Or, the girl’s grandparents told her that the family lived in Chanphen subdistrict, Tao Ngoi district, Sakon Nakhon province.

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The girl was left alone with her biological uncle, identified as 31 year old Wee, after her grandparents went to work in the provincial city centre.

According to the report, Wee climbed through a window into the girl’s bedroom, strangled her and attempted to sexually assault her. The girl fought back before jumping from the second floor through a window in an attempt to escape.

She suffered injuries in the fall and was unable to continue running away. The suspect followed her and attempted to assault her again.

Neighbours reportedly heard the girl screaming and came to help her, prompting the suspect to flee the scene.

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The girl was taken to hospital, where medical staff reportedly found that she had a toe fracture and a vertebral fracture. Her condition was described as critical.

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Tao Ngoi Police Station superintendent Jeerawat Photina denied claims that police had ignored the case or allowed the suspect to remain free. Jeerawat said officers began investigating immediately after receiving a complaint from the girl’s grandparents.

Police reportedly said the suspect had previously been arrested four times in connection with drug-related offences.

Officers also claimed that he had a mental health condition and aggressive behaviour, which they linked to drug use.

Police explained that an immediate arrest had not been made because officers and specialists needed to interview the victim and investigators had to obtain an arrest warrant from the court.

Police expected the process to take several days and urged people in the area to report any information about the suspect’s whereabouts. The investigation remains ongoing.