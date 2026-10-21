Thai fortune teller hands over 30 suspected human amulets to police

A Thai fortune teller asked police to investigate more than 30 amulets allegedly made from human body parts, saying she lost more than 3 million baht after selling them to customers who later sought refunds.

The 37 year old woman, identified as Min, was accompanied by lawyer Ronnarong Kaewphet to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) to file a complaint against a spiritual medium and others allegedly involved in the sale.

Min said she bought the amulets from the medium through an agent who claimed they were made from human organs and body parts, including male and female genitals, skulls, fingers and foreheads.

According to Min, the agent claimed the items carried different supernatural powers, such as bringing success, prestige, charm and love, or helping owners fulfil their wishes.

She said she believed the claims and repeated them to her Thai and international customers while reselling the amulets. However, some customers later requested refunds, saying the items had no special effects.

Min said she reimbursed the customers to avoid potential legal complications, resulting in losses exceeding 3 million baht. She alleged that the agent and spiritual medium promised to cover half the losses but subsequently avoided paying her.

Min said she wanted to recover her money and establish whether the amulets actually contained human remains. She added that she had only recently learned that trading in human organs could be illegal.

She handed more than 30 amulets to the CIB for examination. Police have not publicly disclosed any findings or confirmed whether forensic tests have been conducted.

Weerasak Jaraschaisri, an academic specialising in forensic medicine, told the Hone Krasae news programme that some of the materials could be bone, but DNA testing would be needed to determine their origin.

Weerasak said that if any of the items were confirmed to contain human material, investigators would need to establish where it came from and who was involved in obtaining it.

Min said she wanted the investigation to clarify the origin of the materials and determine whether anyone had committed an offence.

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