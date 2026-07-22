Thai-foreign couple in Khon Kaen forgives pickpocket, gives thief cash

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 22, 2026, 4:32 PM
2 minutes read
Thai-foreign couple in Khon Kaen forgives pickpocket, gives thief cash | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนบ้านไผ่ 2

A Thai woman and her foreign husband forgave a pickpocket suspect at a market in Khon Kaen and gave the thief 40 baht while local vendors demanded police and relevant government officials to address the matter.

The pickpocket incident took place on July 18 at Bang Phai Night Bazaar. CCTV footage was later shared on social media by a food vendor to warn both Thai and international visitors.

The video showed a woman removing a 100 baht banknote from the pocket of a Thai shopper while she and her foreign husband were choosing food at a sausage stall.

The victim noticed someone touching her pocket and quickly realised the cash was missing. She alerted her husband, who ran after the suspect.

Pickpocket in Khon Kaen market
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนบ้านไผ่ 2

The 48 year old sausage vendor, Nattapalin, told Channel 7 that the market regularly attracts foreign visitors, many of whom are married to residents. She said the couple in the video had travelled from Phuket and that the woman is originally from Khon Kaen.

According to Nattapalin, the thief was known around the market for asking vendors and visitors for food and money. She said she had not personally witnessed the woman committing theft before and could not confirm whether she had previously been involved in similar incidents.

Nattapalin also claimed the woman had experienced family problems and later lived alone. She alleged that officials from the Khon Kaen Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office had previously offered her employment, but she declined.

Related Articles

According to the vendor, the woman instead survived by asking for food and money, with much of the cash allegedly being spent on alcohol. These claims have not been independently verified.

Thai-foreign couple forgives pickpocket in Khon Kaen
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนบ้านไผ่ 2

Another vendor, 42 year old Thatsanee, told the media that the foreign husband recovered the stolen money. She said the couple then decided not to file a police complaint and instead gave the woman 40 baht before leaving the market.

Although the couple chose to forgive the suspect, Thatsanee said she wanted police and relevant government agencies to take action, claiming the woman’s behaviour had repeatedly disturbed people visiting the market. She also expressed concern that such incidents could affect the image of tourism in the province.

At the time of publication, police and local authorities had not issued a public statement regarding the incident or any possible investigation.

Latest Thailand News
Car bomb explodes outside Narathiwat police station, no injuries reported | Thaiger South Thailand News

Car bomb explodes outside Narathiwat police station, no injuries reported

1 minute ago
Thai-foreign couple in Khon Kaen forgives pickpocket, gives thief cash | Thaiger Crime News

Thai-foreign couple in Khon Kaen forgives pickpocket, gives thief cash

13 minutes ago
Australian tourist drowns in Phuket villa swimming pool | Thaiger Phuket News

Australian tourist drowns in Phuket villa swimming pool

52 minutes ago
Phuket money exchange theft suspect disguises himself as foreigner | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket money exchange theft suspect disguises himself as foreigner

1 hour ago
PTT named Thailand&#8217;s most valuable brand in global study | Thaiger Business News

PTT named Thailand’s most valuable brand in global study

2 hours ago
Social media divided after chabad centre leader supports Patong hospital | Thaiger Phuket News

Social media divided after chabad centre leader supports Patong hospital

2 hours ago
Cambodian man alleges 8,000 baht extortion attempt by Thai police | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Cambodian man alleges 8,000 baht extortion attempt by Thai police

3 hours ago
New Zealand teen released on bail after being arrested for alleged theft at Thai airport | Thaiger Bangkok News

New Zealand teen released on bail after being arrested for alleged theft at Thai airport

3 hours ago
Freight train slams into pickup at Chachoengsao railway crossing | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Freight train slams into pickup at Chachoengsao railway crossing

4 hours ago
Foreign man wanted for assault on Thai woman on Bangla Road, Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man wanted for assault on Thai woman on Bangla Road, Phuket

6 hours ago
14 year old girl killed by alleged drunk driver in Lampang | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

14 year old girl killed by alleged drunk driver in Lampang

6 hours ago
Disney Run Thailand mascots steal spotlight for all the wrong reasons | Thaiger Thailand News

Disney Run Thailand mascots steal spotlight for all the wrong reasons

6 hours ago
Swiss man sexually assaults 14 year old Thai boy off Patong Beach in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Swiss man sexually assaults 14 year old Thai boy off Patong Beach in Phuket

6 hours ago
Airport Rail Link faces technical fault, leaving only one train in service | Thaiger Bangkok News

Airport Rail Link faces technical fault, leaving only one train in service

7 hours ago
Thailand approves plan to remove red-whiskered bulbul from protected list | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand approves plan to remove red-whiskered bulbul from protected list

7 hours ago
Taiwan jails three over 522-million-baht Bangkok property investment scheme | Thaiger Bangkok News

Taiwan jails three over 522-million-baht Bangkok property investment scheme

24 hours ago
Over 500 KFC Thailand stores could be sold, Bloomberg reports | Thaiger Business News

Over 500 KFC Thailand stores could be sold, Bloomberg reports

24 hours ago
Thailand seizes 100 million baht in fake &#8216;Made in Thailand&#8217; products | Thaiger Crime News

Thailand seizes 100 million baht in fake ‘Made in Thailand’ products

24 hours ago
Woman leaves Udon Thani resort after repeated requests to turn off AC | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Woman leaves Udon Thani resort after repeated requests to turn off AC

1 day ago
Is Apple Pay coming to Thailand? Apple adds country to Tap to Pay guide | Thaiger Business News

Is Apple Pay coming to Thailand? Apple adds country to Tap to Pay guide

1 day ago
Massive Chiang Mai raids target 18 sites linked to nominee network | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Massive Chiang Mai raids target 18 sites linked to nominee network

1 day ago
Families of Bangkok nightclub fire victims receive 9.3m baht in compensation | Thaiger Thailand News

Families of Bangkok nightclub fire victims receive 9.3m baht in compensation

1 day ago
Thailand airports to allow baggage inspections without passengers | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand airports to allow baggage inspections without passengers

1 day ago
Rider helps police catch sexual assault suspect in Phitsanulok | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Rider helps police catch sexual assault suspect in Phitsanulok

1 day ago
US customs beagle sniffs out banned foods, lizard from Thailand | Thaiger News

US customs beagle sniffs out banned foods, lizard from Thailand

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 22, 2026, 4:32 PM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.