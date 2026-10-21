Thai driver, Lao man arrested for aiding Chinese border crossers

Thai immigration police arrested a Thai man and a Lao man in Nong Khai yesterday, October 20, for allegedly helping eight Chinese nationals who entered Thailand illegally across the Mekong River from Laos.

Police said the Chinese men crossed the river into Kuan Wan subdistrict, Mueang Nong Khai district, where a pickup truck collected them and took them to a resort. They were reportedly waiting for another vehicle to transport them further into Thailand.

Nong Khai Immigration officers and Border Patrol Police arrested 59 year old Thai national Wasin, who allegedly drove the eight men from the riverside to the resort in a grey Toyota Hilux Vigo.

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A second suspect, 48 year old Lao national Wayu, was accused of arranging accommodation, boxed meals and drinking water for the group while they waited for onward transport.

During questioning, Wasin told police that a Thai friend had hired him to collect the Chinese men from the Mekong riverbank and take them to the resort. He said he would receive 4,000 baht if he completed the job.

Wayu told investigators that an unidentified Thai woman had hired him to cross into Thailand and prepare rooms, food and water for Chinese nationals arriving illegally from Laos.

The eight Chinese men, aged between 18 and 36, were detained at the resort.

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One of them, a 23 year old man identified as Jiao Wenjin, told police that a Chinese organiser based in Laos had offered him a well-paid job in Thailand.

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According to his account, the organiser also arranged for the group to cross the Mekong and be collected on the Thai side before travelling to their intended destination.

Immigration officers said a background check found that Jiao had previously been convicted of an immigration-related offence by a court in Surin.

Wasin was charged with helping foreign nationals enter Thailand illegally and assisting them in avoiding arrest.

Wayu was charged with providing shelter or other assistance to people who had entered the country illegally, allegedly helping them evade arrest.

All eight Chinese men were charged with entering Thailand without permission.

Police transferred the 10 suspects and seized evidence to Mueang Nong Khai Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Investigators are now working to identify the Chinese organiser in Laos and the Thai individuals mentioned during questioning as they examine whether a wider cross-border smuggling network was involved.

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