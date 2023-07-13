Thai ‘Dark Side Club’ operator nabbed for gambling promotions and explicit content

Picture courtesy of pikisuperstar, Freepik

The administrator of the secretive ‘Dark Side Club‘ on the platform VK, has been arrested for sharing explicit content and promoting online gambling. He confessed to operating for several years, having earned up to 100,000 baht (US$2,892) per month at its peak. The arrest was conducted today by an esteemed team of Royal Thai Police (RTP) officers.

RTP officers, armed with a warrant issued by the Petchaburi Provincial Court, searched a residence located in Khao Yoi district, Petchaburi province. This led to the arrest of 27 year old Akaranan for alleged data transmission, with him accused of making data of obscene nature accessible to the public. He also reportedly induced or assisted in advertising or soliciting others directly or indirectly to gamble in unauthorised games. A single mobile phone and two SIM cards were confiscated during the operation.

The Internet Juvenile Protection section discovered a VK Application group, which posted explicit content and concealed online gambling promotions. The group, accessible to the public without any protective passwords or invitations, had more than 50,000 followers. The arrested individual was identified as the group’s administrator, reported KhaoSod.

In addition to this, another 19 groups employing a similar modus operandi were found, amassing a combined total of more than 250,000 followers. The arrested individual admitted to operating for several years with peak earnings of up to 100,000 baht per month. Most recently, he acted as an agent sending advertising jobs to incite gambling to other group administrators, working as an intermediary at the head of the queue.

In May, in a joint operation by the Thai Royal Police and the Department of Special Investigations (DSI), prominent Thai businessman KengLai Prang, who rose to fame after starring in the award-winning movie titled ‘A Prayer Before Dawn,’ was arrested and charged with promoting illegal online gambling activities. The arrest came after an extensive investigation into the illicit gambling operations in the country. To read more click HERE.