Songkhla border checkpoint officers find cash hidden in Malaysian man’s car

Thai customs officials detained a Malaysian man for entering Thailand with 870,000 Malaysian ringgit (more than 7.1 million baht), which exceeds the permitted limit of 50,000 baht. Further investigations are ongoing into the source of the cash and its intended use.

Malaysian news agencies reported that Customs officials stopped a suspicious vehicle at the checkpoint at about 11am and detained a 40 year old Malaysian man.

Officials searched the vehicle and reportedly found the cash hidden inside packages placed on the passenger seat.

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The vehicle was reportedly registered in Thailand. The Malaysian man’s identity and occupation were not disclosed in the report, and there was no information about whether anyone else was travelling in the vehicle.

Thai Customs regulations require travellers bringing foreign currency banknotes or coins worth more than US$20,000 or the equivalent into Thailand to declare the money to Customs officials when passing through a checkpoint.

There is no general limit on the amount of foreign currency that can be brought into Thailand, provided the required declaration is made.

Investigators are continuing to examine where the 870,000 Malaysian ringgit came from and why it was being brought into Thailand. No charge against the man has been announced in the supplied report.

In a similar case reported in December last year, a foreign woman warned other travellers after Thai immigration officers at Don Mueang International Airport denied her entry over a reported failure to meet the minimum financial requirement.

The woman said immigration officers did not explain the matter to her clearly, and that she eventually learned about it from an airport security officer. She urged other travellers not to make the same mistake.