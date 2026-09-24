Songkhla border checkpoint officers find cash hidden in Malaysian man’s car

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 24, 2026, 4:09 PM
1 minute read
Songkhla border checkpoint officers find cash hidden in Malaysian man’s car
Photo via Facebook/ กรมศุลกากร : The Customs Department

Thai customs officials detained a Malaysian man for entering Thailand with 870,000 Malaysian ringgit (more than 7.1 million baht), which exceeds the permitted limit of 50,000 baht. Further investigations are ongoing into the source of the cash and its intended use.

Malaysian news agencies reported that Customs officials stopped a suspicious vehicle at the checkpoint at about 11am and detained a 40 year old Malaysian man.

Officials searched the vehicle and reportedly found the cash hidden inside packages placed on the passenger seat.

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Malaysian hides cash in car while entering Thailand
Photo via Facebook/ กรมศุลกากร : The Customs Department

The vehicle was reportedly registered in Thailand. The Malaysian man’s identity and occupation were not disclosed in the report, and there was no information about whether anyone else was travelling in the vehicle.

Thai Customs regulations require travellers bringing foreign currency banknotes or coins worth more than US$20,000 or the equivalent into Thailand to declare the money to Customs officials when passing through a checkpoint.

There is no general limit on the amount of foreign currency that can be brought into Thailand, provided the required declaration is made.

Cash hidden in Malaysian man's car
Photo via Facebook/ กรมศุลกากร : The Customs Department

Investigators are continuing to examine where the 870,000 Malaysian ringgit came from and why it was being brought into Thailand. No charge against the man has been announced in the supplied report.

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In a similar case reported in December last year, a foreign woman warned other travellers after Thai immigration officers at Don Mueang International Airport denied her entry over a reported failure to meet the minimum financial requirement.

The woman said immigration officers did not explain the matter to her clearly, and that she eventually learned about it from an airport security officer. She urged other travellers not to make the same mistake.

Cash seized from Malaysian man at customs checkpoint
Photo via Facebook/ กรมศุลกากร : The Customs Department
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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 24, 2026, 4:09 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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