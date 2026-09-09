Thai couple clash over missing 800,000 baht gold necklace

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 9, 2026, 11:26 AM
2 minutes read
Thai couple clash over missing 800,000 baht gold necklace | Thaiger
Photo via TNews

A Thai man accused his ex-girlfriend of cheating on him during their 12-year relationship and taking his gold necklace worth more than 800,000 baht.

The 54 year old Thai man, identified only as Sek, approached Thanakrit Jitareearat, former secretary-general of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, yesterday, September 8, seeking help to investigate the dispute.

Sek told Thanakrit and media outlets that he and his ex-girlfriend, Toei, had been together for more than 12 years but had never legally married.

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Sek said he recently became suspicious of Toei’s close relationship with one of his male employees. So, he secretly installed a GPS device in Toei’s car to track her movements and later discovered that she and the man had travelled to a rented house and stayed there together.

Thai man accuses ex-girlfriend of cheating and stealing gold
Photo via TNews

Sek decided to visit the property on July 12, when he said he found Toei and the man together. He later learned that Toei had allegedly started a relationship with the employee about two years after she and Sek began dating.

He claimed that she had kept the relationship secret from him for more than 10 years. He also said Toei had financially supported the man using money that Sek had given her.

After Sek discovered the alleged adultery, Toei left the accommodation they had shared. He subsequently discovered that his gold necklace, worth about 800,000 baht and weighing 12 baht, was missing. He believed Toei had taken it.

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Sek said he had accepted the end of the relationship but wanted his valuable property returned. He said he had worked to pay for the gold necklace and argued that it was not marital property because he and Toei had never registered their marriage.

Couple clash over missing gold necklace
Photo via TNews

Thanakrit said the case initially appeared to be a relationship dispute but could involve potential criminal offences, particularly concerning the missing property.

Regarding the 12 baht-weight gold necklace, Thanakrit said investigators would need to determine ownership before deciding whether any offence had been committed.

Toei denied Sek’s allegations during an interview with Channel 8. She claimed that Sek and other people broke into her accommodation, physically assaulted her and took her belongings, including her mobile phone.

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Toei insisted that the gold necklace belonged to her. She also accused Sek of repeatedly asking her mother for money during their relationship.

Couple dispute over missing gold and adultery
Photo via Facebook/ อากาย

Toei said she could not provide evidence to support the claim because the evidence was stored on the mobile phone that Sek allegedly took from her.

Toei did not provide details about Sek’s allegation that she had an affair. Media reports, however, stated that she was with the man accused by Sek of being involved with her.

Toei declined to provide further information, saying she had already reported all details to police and was concerned that further statements to the media could affect the investigation.

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Thanakrit and the police officer overseeing the case have not provided further updates on the dispute.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 9, 2026, 11:26 AM
2 minutes read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
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