A Thai Airways flight attendant returned to Thailand through Chiang Mai International Airport today, November 18, after Australian prosecutors withdrew all charges against her in a heroin smuggling case involving more than one kilogramme of drugs found in her luggage at Melbourne Airport.

The 26 year old cabin crew member, Meena Condo, was arrested and detained in Australia on June 25 after authorities discovered more than one kilogramme of heroin hidden inside 12 tote bags she was carrying while travelling on duty.

Reports said Meena had offered shopping courier services to earn additional income and may have been deceived into transporting the illegal drugs.

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A suspected trafficking network was believed to have arranged the courier work and concealed the heroin inside the bags without her knowledge. However, these claims have not been independently confirmed.

Meena appeared before Melbourne Magistrates’ Court via video conference yesterday, November 17. Australian prosecutors subsequently withdrew all charges against her, allowing her to return to Thailand after more than five months in Australia.

She arrived at Chiang Mai International Airport at approximately 3.40pm on November 18. Her arrival airport was reportedly changed from Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok to Chiang Mai. Officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) accompanied her on the journey back to Thailand.

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After arriving, Meena left the passenger terminal and boarded a waiting car. She did not give an interview or speak to reporters gathered at the airport.

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Watcharin Phanurat, Director-General of the Office of Investigation at the Office of the Attorney-General (OAG), provided an update on plans to question her as part of the Thai investigation.

He said prosecutors had arranged for Meena to provide information on Friday, November 20. However, she could request a postponement if she was unable to attend because she was being treated as a witness rather than a suspect.

Watcharin said investigators intended to focus on three main areas during the questioning. The first concerns whether Meena knew about or had any involvement in the alleged drug smuggling operation.

The second focuses on the people behind the operation, including whether anyone involved in arranging the transportation had previously approached or hired her. The third area concerns whether other individuals were connected to the case.

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