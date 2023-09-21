Teenagers accused of sexual assault on minor after cannabis use, victim pregnant

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A 15 year old teenager, part of a group of five, has been accused of sexually assaulting a 14 year old girl, who is now pregnant after they had consumed cannabis. The girl’s aunt reported the incident to the Khlong Luang Police Station at 11am today.

The aunt, accompanied by Cholada Butwicha, a representative from the Survive page, brought the victim, known as A (a pseudonym), to report the sexual assault crime to Adisak Kotchasak, the investigative officer at Khlong Luang Police Station. They are now proceeding with the case to apprehend the five teenagers involved in the incident.

Cholada stated that the victim’s aunt approached the Survive group for help yesterday after her 14 year old niece was sexually assaulted by teenagers who had been smoking cannabis.

On the day of the incident, there were five teenage boys present but only two were involved in the assault. Despite the perpetrators being minors, they will be prosecuted. A reported that the incident took place on August 13, between approximately 7pm and 10pm. She was on her way to meet a friend when she encountered a group of acquaintances, reported KhaoSod.

A further revealed that the group took her motorcycle keys and told her to follow them into a house. There, she saw a group of five teenagers and was forced to smoke cannabis.

Two older boys then took her to another location and sexually assaulted her, while the other three left the scene. The incident took place in a house where no adults were present, and the perpetrators were believed to be aged 15-16, KhaoSod reported.

The victim’s aunt, who has been taking care of her since she was a newborn, discovered the pregnancy when the girl’s menstrual cycle was delayed. A pregnancy test confirmed it.

The aunt initially confronted the alleged perpetrators, who denied any involvement in the sexual assault. She then sought help from the Survive page.

Following the incident, Adisak received the complaint and coordinated with the Pathum Thani Province’s Ministry of Social Development and Human Security to arrange a physical examination of the girl at Thammasat University’s Chulalongkorn Hospital for further evidence in the case against the perpetrators.

