Teenager fatally shot in central Thailand crossroads crime, ignites police chase

Picture courtesy of MGR Online.

A teenager was fatally shot while crossing a road in a cross-regional community incident, sparking a swift police hunt for the perpetrator. The incident occurred in the heart of the community on Pa Phai Road, Soi 1, Nakhon Chum, Kamphaeng Phet, with the 19 year old man sustaining a gunshot wound to his temple. A Thai-made gun with one shell in its chamber was found at the scene alongside a .38-calibre bullet casing.

The victim’s friend, who was present at the scene, recounted the moments leading up to the fatal shooting. He said they were riding a motorcycle together when a young man on a green Honda Dream without a number plate came from the opposite direction and fired a single shot, causing the victim, Aphirak, to fall from the motorbike. The gunman then quickly fled the scene.

Aphirak’s 49 year old mother, Narairat, was horrified by the incident, saying she did not know her son was involved in any dispute before his tragic demise, reported KhaoSod.

Upon examining Aphirak’s Facebook account, his friends discovered troubling messages which indicated threats towards the deceased. The messages read, “Ei Gla Pa Phai, you will pay for this,” and voice notes were sent to a friend stating, “Shoot Gla for me,” suggesting a possible motive related to Aphirak being accused of not returning the money.

Forensic evidence was collected from the scene despite the drizzling rain. Aphirak’s body was sent to Kamphaeng Phet Hospital for further examination and autopsy by medical experts. The police believe they have leads on the identity of the suspect and are moving swiftly with the investigation to bring the culprit to justice.

