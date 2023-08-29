Teenager critically injured in shocking acid attack in Buriram

An acid attack left an 18 year old girl with severe injuries in Buriram. (via Buriram Times)

A shocking acid attack has left an 18 year old girl critically injured in Buriram. The incident occurred while the victim, Natthikarn Khairum, known as Aum, was dining with her family members at a local eatery in Nang Rong district. The caustic acid resulted in skin burns for both her aunt, Wiwat Chaketram, and grandmother, Ta Bawornram, albeit less severe.

The perpetrators of the vicious acid attack are two unidentified men. They launched the assault on the unsuspecting teenager from a vehicle without license plates, according to Wiwat. They approached Aum, pouring two jars of corrosive substance over her.

The acid used in the attack was so potent, it caused the immediate destruction of her clothing at the same time it severely burned her skin.

Following the attack, Aum was rushed to Buriram Hospital. Despite being out of immediate danger, the extent of the damage the acid attack did has not yet been determined. There is a distinct possibility that she may have lost her sight permanently due to the severity of the acid burns.

Aum has been living with her grandmother, following her parent’s divorce and their subsequent move to another province for work. Her family suspects that the motive behind this horrific acid attack could be linked to a previous relationship Aum had been involved in.

Local law enforcement, the Nong Rong Police, have launched an investigation into the acid attack. They are currently pursuing the perpetrators using CCTV footage and conducting patrols across the Nang Rong district. The preliminary inquiry suggests that Natthikarn was involved in a legal dispute with her ex-boyfriend and his new partner, who had been allegedly harassing her, leading to speculation that the attack might be an act of vengeance.

The hunt for the assailants continues as the community reels from the shock of this brutal act.

