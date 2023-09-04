Thonglor murder: Teen son arrested for suspected hammer killing of French father

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A violent incident unfolded in a condominium in Thonglor, as police arrested a 19 year old half-Thai man suspected of killing his French father with a hammer. The Thonglor murder took place in Phra Khanong district yesterday. Deputy Investigation Officer, Sirichai Kaewprasit of Khlong Tan Police Station, acted on the report of the murder in a townhome on Soi Pridi Banomyong 13 in Phra Khanong, Watthana, Bangkok. The officer, in collaboration with forensic doctors from the Police Hospital, examined the evidence and conducted an investigation.

The Thonglor murder crime scene was a three-storey townhouse. In the downstairs living room, the body of a 52 year old French national was discovered with severe head injuries, seemingly inflicted by a metal hammer found on the floor. The neighbours reported hearing the deceased man quarrelling with his son for about 15 minutes on September 1, after which the house fell quiet and remained dark. The son, usually parking his motorcycle in front of the house, had left his vehicle elsewhere that day.

The deceased’s wife revealed that the family used to live together in this house. However, due to the deceased’s consistent alcohol consumption, she and her son decided to move out. The son often showed signs of mental instability and a propensity towards violence, frequently arguing with his father. The Deputy Director of Khlong Tan Police Station, Prasert Chanaksorn, led the force to arrest the 19 year old son, Paul, at a condominium in Thonglor. Bloodstained shoes were found at the scene, further incriminating him. Initial investigations suggest that Paul killed his father with a hammer after an argument, reported KhaoSod.

Moreover, rescue workers had previously visited the crime scene twice, once to escort Paul for mental health treatment and another time after a motorcycle-taxi collision. However, Paul refused help on both occasions. The authorities are now pursuing a thorough investigation and legal proceedings for this horrific Thonglor murder.

