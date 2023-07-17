Teen pregnancy scandal in Samut Prakan: Uncle accused of sexual abuse

Picture courtesy of ch3plus.

The mother of a teenage daughter filed a complaint against the 15 year old’s uncle for rape leading to her pregnancy in Samut Prakan province. The teenage girl’s 37 year old mother stated the uncle has been sexually abusing her daughter since she was 14. She is eight months’ pregnant.

The pair arrived at Bang Sao Thong Police Station to file the complaint at around 8pm yesterday. The mother, referred to as A, noticed her daughter B’s unusual behaviour and the noticeable increase in size. After questioning her teenage daughter, A discovered that the girl’s uncle had been sexually assaulting her, leading her to become pregnant. A medical examination confirmed an eight-month pregnancy.

Providing her account to police, B revealed that the abuse commenced in early September 2022, when she was still a 14 year old Grade 9 student. She had been staying at a shared house when the uncle, at night, began to assault her. The girl alleges that she was threatened into silence and out of fear, decided not to share what was happening with anyone, reported Sanook.

B confessed to being sexually assaulted by her 28 year old uncle five to six times, causing extreme distress with thoughts of suicide being entertained on multiple occasions.

Adding to this twisted tale, it was disclosed that the uncle, in response to a call from a family member questioning his actions, claimed he was unaware of what had transpired because he was drunk.

Following the receipt of these alarming testimonies, the police resolved to assemble solid evidence and request approval for an arrest warrant against the alleged perpetrator. Moving forward, their focus remains on a thorough investigation, ensuring justice prevails for the victims concerned.

