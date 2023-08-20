Teenage motorcycle courier fatally shot intervening in gang dispute

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In the early hours of today, a 19 year old motorcycle rider, who was waiting for work at a city junction, intervened in a quarrel amongst a group of teenagers and was tragically shot. Two of his friends also suffered injuries in the horrific incident.

The incident unfolded around 4am today when Deputy Investigation Officer, Sanguansak Chiamsanguanwong, responded to a notification that a teenager had been shot dead at the street isle of Prasert Manukitch Road in the Nawamin area of Bangkok’s Bueng Kum district. At the scene, investigators found two .22 shell casings and immediately secured them as evidence.

The deceased, a 19 year old rider identified as Theptat had suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and mouth. It was discovered that he had been shot after unwittingly stumbling into a dispute between two rival motorcycle gangs while waiting for work at the Nawamin junction. The crime scene was located about 100 metres from the intersection and Theptat was found dressed in a black round-neck T-shirt and long black jeans, lying in a pool of blood.

In addition to Theptat’s tragic death, two other men, an 18 year old Aphirak and 19 year old Piyapong, sustained injuries. Aphirak had sharp object wounds to his right arm and was rushed to Nopparat Hospital, while Piyapong suffered a gunshot wound to the mouth, resulting in paralysis. Immediate action was taken to transfer him to Nawamin 1 Hospital, reported KhaoSod.

According to a witness statement by another 23 year old rider named Siwakorn, he explained that the group had gathered at the Nawamin intersection to find work. All was calm until around 10 to 20 motorcycles rode up, parked near their group and not long after, another group of 20 to 30 motorcycles arrived and a loud argument soon broke out.

“About 10 of us went over to see what the argument was about, only to discover that one of the individuals from one of the motorcycle groups was a former adversary of the deceased, who we knew as Ice. Upon seeing Theptat, he pulled out a homemade gun and fired at him. We all scattered in different directions.”

During their frantic escape, they heard five to six more gunshots and then found Theptat lying lifeless. Both motorcycle gangs immediately fled the scene after the shots were fired.

Deputy Investigation Officer Sanguansak stated that from initial investigations, it was revealed that the deceased and his group, who were waiting for work at the intersection, had intervened to see what the argument was about. However, they unknowingly tangled with a rival group that had a previous conflict with them, which led to the use of knives and guns, causing casualties and injuries.

The investigation continues with an ongoing search for additional evidence, and witnesses are being sought to pursue legal action against the motorcycle gang culprits who shot the boy, known as Ice and Stamp.