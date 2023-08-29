Teen love triangle leads to shooting, father seriously injured

Image via Khaosod

A midnight teen brawl over a girl ended up in a violent shooting, leaving one seriously injured in Bang Khonthi district in Samut Songkhram province. The police from Bang Khonthi Police Station were alerted to the incident, which took place at around 10.30pm yesterday. The violence unfolded near the popular local eatery, Pad Thai Jee Tan.

At the scene, authorities found 42 year old Panya, injured with gunshot wounds on his right foot, left arm, and waist. He was quickly transported to Naphalai Hospital for immediate medical attention. Four 9mm bullet casings were found at the site, alongside a damaged motorcycle. An eyewitness shared that the shooting was carried out by a group of over ten teens on motorcycles.

A 17 year old local youth revealed that he had recently broken up with his girlfriend, but they were still seeing each other daily. Last Saturday, August 26, the boy and his friends crossed paths with his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend at a local festival.

A confrontation ensued, leading to a physical fight between the two parties. The feud continued online, which later came to head with the violent confrontation last night.

According to the teen, he was outside his house when he encountered his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend. He fled into his house, and his adversaries began vandalising his property, including his motorcycle. The teen’s father tried to intervene but was shot in the process.

Preliminary investigations suggest the assailants were friends of the new boyfriend of the teenager’s ex-girlfriend. The police are pursuing leads to apprehend the suspects and proceed with legal action.

