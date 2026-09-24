Thai women linked to illegal surrogacy network in Taiwan and Malaysia

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 24, 2026, 3:17 PM
1 minute read
Thai women linked to illegal surrogacy network in Taiwan and Malaysia
Photo via The Online Citizen

Taiwanese authorities arrested a Chinese national and two Taiwanese accomplices over an alleged illegal surrogacy network operating across Malaysia and Thailand.

The Taichung District Prosecutors Office reported that 34 year old Chinese national Cheng was arrested for allegedly operating the cross-border surrogacy network with other accomplices.

Two Taiwanese suspects, 40 year old Hsu and 54 year old Wu, were also detained during the operation. Authorities are continuing to investigate two other Chinese suspects, both surnamed Liu.

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According to a report by Taipei Times, the network operated under the names UT Li She and Tonghe Xinsheng. The group advertised its surrogacy services through websites and social media, including photographs and personal details of mothers, most of whom were Thai nationals.

Taiwan surrogacy crackdown
Photo via Facebook/ National Immigration Agency

The clients, mostly Taiwanese men, selected surrogate mothers online before travelling to Malaysia to provide sperm and choose the sex of their babies. Sex selection required an additional payment, and more than 84% of the babies were male.

Embryos were created and transferred to Thai surrogate mothers in Malaysia. The women then returned to Thailand to continue their pregnancies.

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After eight months, the surrogate mothers were taken to Taiwan on tourist visas to give birth at a clinic in Taichung provided by the network.

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Thai women used in illegal surrogacy in Taiwan
Photo via Facebook/ National Immigration Agency

Taiwanese authorities raided the clinic on June 4 and reportedly found several Thai surrogate mothers waiting to give birth there. Investigators found that the network had been arranging 25 births for 22 Taiwanese men before the operation.

Commercial surrogacy is illegal in both Taiwan and Thailand. Sex selection is also restricted in Taiwan and is permitted only in cases involving genetic diseases.

Taiwanese authorities said the case remains under judicial proceedings. All suspects are considered accused persons until a final court judgment is issued.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: September 24, 2026, 3:17 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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