Murder-suicide suspected as couple found dead in Thai rental home

A chilling murder-suicide discovery was made in the Phana district of Amnat Charoen when a foreign couple, found dead in their rented house, sparked a police investigation. The 47 year old Swiss man and 40 year old Moldovan woman were identified by Pol Col Chotnarin Sathupawarat, the superintendent of Phana station.

Found in their shared bedroom on Saturday, both individuals had knife-inflicted wounds on their throats and arms. The woman’s remains were located on the bed while the man’s body was found adjacent to it. The scene was further disrupted by the presence of two knives and the body of a Poodle near the bathroom.

The superintendent informed them that there was a considerable amount of blood and footprints on the floor. However, no signs of struggle were observed and the couple’s possessions seemed undisturbed.

The police are currently waiting for the autopsy reports to ascertain the cause of their deaths. The initial assumptions point towards a murder-suicide case, but the police haven’t ruled out other possibilities.

Getting into the house was a challenge as the door was locked. Assistance was sought from the landlord for a spare key. The bodies were later transported to the Sappasitprasong Hospital in Ubon Ratchathani.

A 43 year old woman, Suthima Pantho, a friend of the couple, shed light on the couple’s stay in Thailand, stating that they had been there for about five months. She also mentioned that the Swiss man had expressed interest in a cannabis oil scheme, for which they had sought her advice.

According to Suthima, the last time she saw the woman victim was on Thursday morning when they went to a local market together. Later that day, she received a message from the woman thanking her for her support and care.

When Suthima didn’t receive a response to her text, she decided to check on them, leading to the gruesome discovery reported Bangkok Post.

